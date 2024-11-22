Nuts & Bolts: Dallas up first on the homestand

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Dallas Stars on Saturday.
When: Saturday, November 23 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com
Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Gage Goncalves
Cam Atkinson - Conor Geekie - Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Saturday's Matchup
Tampa Bay faces the Dallas Stars (12-6-0 this season) on Saturday, the first half of the season series... The Lightning are 26-24-8 all-time against Dallas, including 13-13-4 at home...The teams split last season’s series 1-1-0, with Dallas winning 8-1 on Dec. 2 before Tampa Bay won 4-0 two days later... Nikita Kucherov led Tampa Bay in scoring with 1-2—3 against Dallas, and Anthony Cirelli had 2-0—2...Steven Stamkos is the franchise leader in scoring against Dallas with 20-13—33...Victor Hedman leads active Bolts with 5-20—25 in 30 games...Kucherov has 6-16—22 in 19 career games against the Stars...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started both games against Dallas last season, saving 44 of 50 shots for an .880 save percentage. He is the only goalie in franchise history with more than two wins against the Stars with a career record of 14-3-3 while boasting a .931 SV%.
Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
New 3rd Jersey '47 + Restock on Fan Favs
Be sure to check out the latest '47 collection, as the Tampa Bay Lightning are wearing their 3rd jerseys tonight. New styles and restocks on fan favs are now available, in store at Amalie Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.
The Road Ahead
Monday, November 25 vs. Colorado Avalanche
Wednesday, November 27 vs. Washington Capitals
Friday, November 29 at Nashville Predators