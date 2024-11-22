Nuts & Bolts: Dallas up first on the homestand

The Bolts return to home ice on Saturday to host the Stars

MK0007 - NUTS and BOLTS _ THIRDS _ 1920 x 1080
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

When: Saturday, November 23 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Gage Goncalves
Cam Atkinson - Conor Geekie - Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup
Tampa Bay faces the Dallas Stars (12-6-0 this season) on Saturday, the first half of the season series... The Lightning are 26-24-8 all-time against Dallas, including 13-13-4 at home...The teams split last season’s series 1-1-0, with Dallas winning 8-1 on Dec. 2 before Tampa Bay won 4-0 two days later... Nikita Kucherov led Tampa Bay in scoring with 1-2—3 against Dallas, and Anthony Cirelli had 2-0—2...Steven Stamkos is the franchise leader in scoring against Dallas with 20-13—33...Victor Hedman leads active Bolts with 5-20—25 in 30 games...Kucherov has 6-16—22 in 19 career games against the Stars...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started both games against Dallas last season, saving 44 of 50 shots for an .880 save percentage. He is the only goalie in franchise history with more than two wins against the Stars with a career record of 14-3-3 while boasting a .931 SV%.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
New 3rd Jersey '47 + Restock on Fan Favs
Be sure to check out the latest '47 collection, as the Tampa Bay Lightning are wearing their 3rd jerseys tonight. New styles and restocks on fan favs are now available, in store at Amalie Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead
Monday, November 25 vs. Colorado Avalanche
Wednesday, November 27 vs. Washington Capitals
Friday, November 29 at Nashville Predators

News Feed

The Backcheck: Lightning fall to Blue Jackets in OT

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Blue Jackets 7, Lightning 6 - OT

Recap: Blue Jackets 7, Lightning 6 - OT

Nuts & Bolts: Family trip closes in Columbus

The Backcheck: Point starts and finishes a comeback win in Pittsburgh

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Penguins 2 - OT

Recap: Lightning 3, Penguins 2 - OT

Lightning recall forward Gage Goncalves from AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning hit the road to visit Penguins

A young cancer survivor's triumph at Coop's Catch

Lightning game versus Carolina Hurricanes rescheduled to January 7

Andrei Vasilevskiy named the NHL's Third Star of the Week

Lightning re-assign forward Gage Goncalves to AHL Syracuse

The Backcheck: Vasy shines in 4-0 shutout victory over Devils

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, New Jersey Devils 0

Recap: Lightning 4, Devils 0

Amy Hull honored as Lightning Community Hero

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning and Devils meet for the second time this season