Nuts & Bolts: Dallas up first on the homestand

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

When: Saturday, November 23 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Gage Goncalves

Cam Atkinson - Conor Geekie - Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

Tampa Bay faces the Dallas Stars (12-6-0 this season) on Saturday, the first half of the season series... The Lightning are 26-24-8 all-time against Dallas, including 13-13-4 at home...The teams split last season’s series 1-1-0, with Dallas winning 8-1 on Dec. 2 before Tampa Bay won 4-0 two days later... Nikita Kucherov led Tampa Bay in scoring with 1-2—3 against Dallas, and Anthony Cirelli had 2-0—2...Steven Stamkos is the franchise leader in scoring against Dallas with 20-13—33...Victor Hedman leads active Bolts with 5-20—25 in 30 games...Kucherov has 6-16—22 in 19 career games against the Stars...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy started both games against Dallas last season, saving 44 of 50 shots for an .880 save percentage. He is the only goalie in franchise history with more than two wins against the Stars with a career record of 14-3-3 while boasting a .931 SV%.

The Road Ahead

Monday, November 25 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Wednesday, November 27 vs. Washington Capitals

Friday, November 29 at Nashville Predators