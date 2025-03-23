Nuts & Bolts: Back to work in Vegas

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

When: Sunday, March 23 - 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Yanni Gourde

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Chaffee

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brandan Halverson

Sunday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will aim for a season series sweep over the Vegas Golden Knights when they visit T-Mobile Arena on Saturday...Tampa Bay won the first game between the teams on Oct. 17 by a 4-3 score at AMALIE Arena...JJ Moser led the Lightning with a goal and two assists in that game, and Nikita Kucherov had two goals...Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 22 of 25 Vegas shots on goal for the win...Tampa Bay is 6-4-3 all-time against the Golden Knights, including 3-3-0 at T-Mobile Arena...Both teams have scored 43 goals through their first 15 matchups... Tampa Bay won both games against Vegas in 2023-24, taking a Dec. 21 game 5-4 before winning 5-3 on March 19...Kucherov paced the Lightning on offense against Vegas last season with 2-5—7, while Brandon Hagel scored 4-1—5 in two games...Kucherov is the franchise’s career scoring leader against Vegas, posting 5-16—21 in 11 games. Steven Stamkos is second with 6-9—15 in 12 games... Brayden Point (9-3—12 in 11 GP) and Victor Hedman (1-11—12 in 11 GP) are also averaging a point per game against Vegas...Vasilevskiy is 6-4-3 with an .894 save percentage in his career against Vegas...Goalies Jonas Johansson and Brandon Halverson have not played Vegas as Bolts.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, March 25 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Thursday, March 27 vs. Utah Hockey Club

Saturday, March 29 vs. New York Islanders