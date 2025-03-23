Nuts & Bolts: Back to work in Vegas

The Lightning pay a visit to the Golden Knights to close out back-to-back games

By Benjamin Pierce
Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Yanni Gourde
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Chaffee

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - JJ Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brandan Halverson

Sunday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning will aim for a season series sweep over the Vegas Golden Knights when they visit T-Mobile Arena on Saturday...Tampa Bay won the first game between the teams on Oct. 17 by a 4-3 score at AMALIE Arena...JJ Moser led the Lightning with a goal and two assists in that game, and Nikita Kucherov had two goals...Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 22 of 25 Vegas shots on goal for the win...Tampa Bay is 6-4-3 all-time against the Golden Knights, including 3-3-0 at T-Mobile Arena...Both teams have scored 43 goals through their first 15 matchups... Tampa Bay won both games against Vegas in 2023-24, taking a Dec. 21 game 5-4 before winning 5-3 on March 19...Kucherov paced the Lightning on offense against Vegas last season with 2-5—7, while Brandon Hagel scored 4-1—5 in two games...Kucherov is the franchise’s career scoring leader against Vegas, posting 5-16—21 in 11 games. Steven Stamkos is second with 6-9—15 in 12 games... Brayden Point (9-3—12 in 11 GP) and Victor Hedman (1-11—12 in 11 GP) are also averaging a point per game against Vegas...Vasilevskiy is 6-4-3 with an .894 save percentage in his career against Vegas...Goalies Jonas Johansson and Brandon Halverson have not played Vegas as Bolts.

Item of the Game
The Road Ahead
Tuesday, March 25 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Thursday, March 27 vs. Utah Hockey Club
Saturday, March 29 vs. New York Islanders

