Nuts & Bolts: Back on home ice against Sabres  

Tampa Bay opens its four-game season series against Buffalo at Benchmark International Arena

TBLvsBUF_020326_Nuts&Bolts
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday:

When: Tuesday, February 3 - 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Sunday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Nick Paul

Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Victor Hedman - Max Crozier/Declan Carlile

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup
Tampa Bay opens its four-game season series against another Atlantic Division opponent when the Buffalo Sabres visit Benchmark International Arena on Tuesday...The Lightning are 53-50-17 all-time against the Sabres, a record that includes a 26-25-10 pace on home ice...Nikita Kucherov has scored 19-29—48 in 39 games against Buffalo, tied with Steven Stamkos (23-25—48 in 52 GP) for the franchise lead. Victor Hedman is the next active Bolt with 8-22—30 in 57 games versus the Sabres...Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 13-2-3 when playing the Sabres over his NHL career while posting a .913 save percentage and two shutouts, and net partner Jonas Johansson is 2-0-2 with a .917 save percentage as a Bolt against Buffalo...The Lightning went 2-0-1 against Buffalo in 2024-25, led by 2-4—6 from Kucherov and five goals from Jake Guentzel...Johansson went 1-0-1 with a .905 save percentage in 2024-25, and Vasilevskiy was 1-0-0 with an .848 save percentage.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Olympics Jerseys + Apparel Gear
We're ready to kick off the Winter Olympics, and we've got all the jerseys and USA gear you'll need to cheer on your favorite Lightning player! Shop the full 2026 Olympics collection, available now at Benchmark International Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead
Thursday, February 5 vs. Florida Panthers
Wednesday, February 25 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Thursday, February 26 at Carolina Hurricanes

News Feed

Sights & Sounds from the most epic game in Lightning history 

Lightning re-assign D Max Groshev to AHL Syracuse

Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy named the NHL's Second Star of the Week

The Backcheck: Bolts celebrate Stadium Series with biggest comeback in team history

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Bruins 5 - SO

Recap: Lightning 6, Bruins 5 - SO

Rob Higgins honored as Lightning Community Hero, presented by Jabil

Nikita Kucherov named NHL's 1st Star of January

Nuts & Bolts: Let's take it outside

Unmasking the Stadium Series: Vasy mask a nod to home

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Jets 1

The Backcheck: Raddysh, ‘smart’ third period carries Bolts past Jets

Recap: Lightning 4, Jets 1

Lightning honor January Community Heroes, presented by Jabil

Vasilevskiy passes longtime friend Nabokov for NHL history

Nuts & Bolts: Gasparilla weekend kicks off against the Jets

The All Gas, No Brakes Guide to Stadium Series Weekend

Lightning re-assign D Simon Lundmark, F Jakob Pelletier to AHL Syracuse