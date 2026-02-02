Nuts & Bolts: Back on home ice against Sabres  

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday:

When: Tuesday, February 3 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Sunday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Nick Paul

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman - Max Crozier/Declan Carlile

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

Tampa Bay opens its four-game season series against another Atlantic Division opponent when the Buffalo Sabres visit Benchmark International Arena on Tuesday...The Lightning are 53-50-17 all-time against the Sabres, a record that includes a 26-25-10 pace on home ice...Nikita Kucherov has scored 19-29—48 in 39 games against Buffalo, tied with Steven Stamkos (23-25—48 in 52 GP) for the franchise lead. Victor Hedman is the next active Bolt with 8-22—30 in 57 games versus the Sabres...Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 13-2-3 when playing the Sabres over his NHL career while posting a .913 save percentage and two shutouts, and net partner Jonas Johansson is 2-0-2 with a .917 save percentage as a Bolt against Buffalo...The Lightning went 2-0-1 against Buffalo in 2024-25, led by 2-4—6 from Kucherov and five goals from Jake Guentzel...Johansson went 1-0-1 with a .905 save percentage in 2024-25, and Vasilevskiy was 1-0-0 with an .848 save percentage.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Olympics Jerseys + Apparel Gear

We're ready to kick off the Winter Olympics, and we've got all the jerseys and USA gear you'll need to cheer on your favorite Lightning player! Shop the full 2026 Olympics collection, available now at Benchmark International Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, February 5 vs. Florida Panthers

Wednesday, February 25 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Thursday, February 26 at Carolina Hurricanes