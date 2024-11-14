Nuts & Bolts: Back in action against Winnipeg

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

When: Thursday, November 14 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Wednesday's Practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Nick Paul - Cam Atkinson

Gage Goncalves - Conor Geekie - Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

The Lightning face the Winnipeg Jets for the second time across the last 11 days on Thursday...The Jets defeated the Lightning 7-4 on Nov. 3 in Winnipeg...Tampa Bay is 49-36-14 all-time against the Jets, but the latter has won six of the last nine games between the clubs...Former captain Martin St. Louis holds the franchise record for most points against the Jets with 27-54—81 in 73 games...Defenseman Victor Hedman leads active Bolts in scoring against Winnipeg with 5-23—28 across 40 games...Nikita Kucherov has scored 13-14—27 in 21 career games against the Jets, a stat line that includes a goal and an assist from the Nov. 3 loss this season...Brayden Point has 5-8—13 against the Jets, the third-most points among active Lightning players...Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy holds a 4-7-1 career record against the Winnipeg Jets with an .887 save percentage.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Levelwear Grafitti Collection Drop

The latest collection from Levelwear is here, check out the Graffiti Collection today. Available in store at Amalie Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, November 16 vs. New Jersey Devils

Tuesday, November 19 at Pittsburgh Penguins

Thursday, November 21 at Columbus Blue Jackets