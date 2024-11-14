Nuts & Bolts: Back in action against Winnipeg

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.
When: Thursday, November 14 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com
Lines from Wednesday's Practice (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Nick Paul - Cam Atkinson
Gage Goncalves - Conor Geekie - Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Tuesday's Matchup
The Lightning face the Winnipeg Jets for the second time across the last 11 days on Thursday...The Jets defeated the Lightning 7-4 on Nov. 3 in Winnipeg...Tampa Bay is 49-36-14 all-time against the Jets, but the latter has won six of the last nine games between the clubs...Former captain Martin St. Louis holds the franchise record for most points against the Jets with 27-54—81 in 73 games...Defenseman Victor Hedman leads active Bolts in scoring against Winnipeg with 5-23—28 across 40 games...Nikita Kucherov has scored 13-14—27 in 21 career games against the Jets, a stat line that includes a goal and an assist from the Nov. 3 loss this season...Brayden Point has 5-8—13 against the Jets, the third-most points among active Lightning players...Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy holds a 4-7-1 career record against the Winnipeg Jets with an .887 save percentage.
The Road Ahead
Saturday, November 16 vs. New Jersey Devils
Tuesday, November 19 at Pittsburgh Penguins
Thursday, November 21 at Columbus Blue Jackets