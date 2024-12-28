Nuts & Bolts: Back from the holiday break

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the New York Rangers on Saturday.
When: Saturday, December 28 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com
Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Cam Atkinson
Gage Goncalves - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Saturday's Matchup
The Lightning host the New York Rangers for the first time this season as the teams return from the 2024 holiday break on Saturday...Tampa Bay will also play the Rangers on April 7 and close the 2024-25 regular season against the Rangers on April 17...Tampa Bay is 51-49-12 against New York all-time, including 1-2-0 last season...New York won a Dec. 30 game 5-1 and also took the Feb. 7 game by a 3-1 score...Tampa Bay won 6-3 on March 14 behind a six-point night from Brayden Point...The Lightning are 3-7-1 against the Rangers since the start of the 2019-20 season...Nikita Kucherov led the Lightning with 2-5—7 in three games against New York last season...Point (3-3—6) was the only other Bolt to have more than two points...Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman and Nick Paul all had two points against New York...Martin St. Louis is the franchise leader in scoring against New York with 20-26—46 in 46 games...Kucherov leads active Bolts with 8-23—31 in 27 games...Hedman has 3-22—25 in 39 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 5-8-2 in his career against the Rangers with a .906 save percentage...He started all three games last season, going 1-2-0 with an .861 SV%.
The Road Ahead
Sunday, December 29 vs. Montreal Canadiens
Thursday, January 2 at San Jose Sharks
Saturday, January 4 at Los Angeles Kings