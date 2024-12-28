Nuts & Bolts: Back from the holiday break

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the New York Rangers on Saturday.

When: Saturday, December 28 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Cam Atkinson

Gage Goncalves - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning host the New York Rangers for the first time this season as the teams return from the 2024 holiday break on Saturday...Tampa Bay will also play the Rangers on April 7 and close the 2024-25 regular season against the Rangers on April 17...Tampa Bay is 51-49-12 against New York all-time, including 1-2-0 last season...New York won a Dec. 30 game 5-1 and also took the Feb. 7 game by a 3-1 score...Tampa Bay won 6-3 on March 14 behind a six-point night from Brayden Point...The Lightning are 3-7-1 against the Rangers since the start of the 2019-20 season...Nikita Kucherov led the Lightning with 2-5—7 in three games against New York last season...Point (3-3—6) was the only other Bolt to have more than two points...Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman and Nick Paul all had two points against New York...Martin St. Louis is the franchise leader in scoring against New York with 20-26—46 in 46 games...Kucherov leads active Bolts with 8-23—31 in 27 games...Hedman has 3-22—25 in 39 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 5-8-2 in his career against the Rangers with a .906 save percentage...He started all three games last season, going 1-2-0 with an .861 SV%.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Levelwear Luxe Collection

Get cozy this new year's with the latest collection from Levelwear. Check out the new Luxe collection, available in store at Amalie Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Sunday, December 29 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Thursday, January 2 at San Jose Sharks

Saturday, January 4 at Los Angeles Kings