Nuts & Bolts: An early puck drop on Black Friday

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Nashville Predators on Friday.

When: Friday, November 29 - 3 p.m. ET

Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Wednesday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli

Gage Goncalves - Conor Geekie - Cam Atkinson

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Friday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning play the first half of a back-to-back on Friday when they visit the Nashville Predators...Tampa Bay defeated Nashville 3-2 in overtime on Oct. 28, a game in which Brayden Point scored 1-1—2 and Nick Paul had the game-winner in OT...The Lightning are 24-16-5 all-time against the Predators, including 12-9-2 on the road...Tampa Bay went 1-1-0 against Nashville last season, winning 5-3 on Oct. 10 before Nashville took a Dec. 7 game 5-1...The Lightning are 13-3-1 against the Predators across the past five seasons...Former Bolt and current Predator Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning in all-time scoring against Nashville with 16-17—33 in 26 games, while Point is second with 7-17—24 in 22 games. Captain Victor Hedman has 4-19—23 in 30 games...Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 9-3-1 in 14 career games against Nashville with a .918 save percentage and one shutout...Jonas Johansson started both games against the Predators last year, going 1-1-0 and stopping 53 of 60 shots for an .880 save percentage...Johansson won his only other career game against the Predators back on Nov. 27, 2021 when he played for Colorado, stopping 26 of 28 shots for a .929 save percentage in a 6-2 win.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

7' Inflatable ThunderBug

The holidays are coming and that means holiday décor is here! Show your Lightning spirit to the whole neighborhood with this 7' Inflatable Thunderbug. Available in store at Amalie Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, November 30 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Thursday, December 5 vs. San Jose Sharks

Sunday, December 8 at Vancouver Canucks