Nuts & Bolts: A tough test awaits in Winnipeg 

The Bolts pay a visit to the League-leading Jets on Sunday afternoon

MK0007 - NUTS and BOLTS _ AWAY _ 1920 x 1080
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

When: Sunday, November 3 - 3:00 p.m. ET
Where: Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, MB
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Saturday's Practice (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Conor Geekie
Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup
The Lightning will head to Canada for the third game of their four-game road trip on Sunday for the first clash of the season with the Winnipeg Jets...The Lightning are 49-35-14 all-time against the Jets, but the Jets have seen more wins of late, winning six of the eight games between the teams across the last five seasons...Martin St. Louis leads the Bolts in career scoring against the Jets with 27-54—81 in 73 games. Captain Victor Hedman paces current Lightning players with 5-22—27 in 39 games, followed by Nikita Kucherov’s 12-13—25 in 20 games...The Lightning finished 0-1-1 against the Jets last season, falling 3-2 in OT on Nov. 22 before the Jets won a Jan. 2 game by a 4-2 score... Kucherov (1-2—3) and Hedman (0-3—3) paced the Bolts in scoring against the Jets last year...Steven Stamkos (2-0—2) and Brayden Point (1-1—2) also averaged a point per game...Goaltenders Andrei Vasilevskiy and Jonas Johansson split last season’s series against Winnipeg...Vasilevskiy went 0-1-0 with 24 saves on Jan. 2, while Johansson finished 0-0-1, stopping 29 of 32 shots...Vasilevskiy is 4-7-1 against Winnipeg in his career with an .887 save percentage...Johansson’s lone start was last season.

The Road Ahead
Tuesday, November 5 at St. Louis Blues
Thursday, November 7 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Thursday, November 14 vs. Winnipeg Jets

