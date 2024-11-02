Nuts & Bolts: A tough test awaits in Winnipeg 

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

When: Sunday, November 3 - 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, MB

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Saturday's Practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Conor Geekie

Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning will head to Canada for the third game of their four-game road trip on Sunday for the first clash of the season with the Winnipeg Jets...The Lightning are 49-35-14 all-time against the Jets, but the Jets have seen more wins of late, winning six of the eight games between the teams across the last five seasons...Martin St. Louis leads the Bolts in career scoring against the Jets with 27-54—81 in 73 games. Captain Victor Hedman paces current Lightning players with 5-22—27 in 39 games, followed by Nikita Kucherov’s 12-13—25 in 20 games...The Lightning finished 0-1-1 against the Jets last season, falling 3-2 in OT on Nov. 22 before the Jets won a Jan. 2 game by a 4-2 score... Kucherov (1-2—3) and Hedman (0-3—3) paced the Bolts in scoring against the Jets last year...Steven Stamkos (2-0—2) and Brayden Point (1-1—2) also averaged a point per game...Goaltenders Andrei Vasilevskiy and Jonas Johansson split last season’s series against Winnipeg...Vasilevskiy went 0-1-0 with 24 saves on Jan. 2, while Johansson finished 0-0-1, stopping 29 of 32 shots...Vasilevskiy is 4-7-1 against Winnipeg in his career with an .887 save percentage...Johansson’s lone start was last season.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, November 5 at St. Louis Blues

Thursday, November 7 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Thursday, November 14 vs. Winnipeg Jets