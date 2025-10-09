Nuts & Bolts: A divisional matchup to kick off 2025-26

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against Ottawa on Thursday.

When: Thursday, October 9 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Wednesday's practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Gage Goncalves

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Yanni Gourde - Mitchell Chaffee

Conor Geekie - Pontus Holmberg - Jack Finley/Curtis Douglas

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning open the 2025-26 NHL regular season on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators at Benchmark International Arena...Tampa Bay is 52-57-11 against the Senators all-time, including 30-24-6 on home ice...Thursday marks the first of three matchups between the Atlantic Division teams this season and will be followed by another game at Benchmark International Arena on March 28 before a visit to Canadian Tire Centre on April 8...The Lightning went 2-2-0 against Ottawa last season, outscoring the Senators 14-11...Nikita Kucherov led Tampa Bay with 2-3—5 in four games against the Senators last season, while Brandon Hagel, Ryan McDonagh and Brayden Point each had four points in four games... Kucherov is the franchise’s all-time leader in scoring against the Senators with 15-38—53 in 39 games, while Victor Hedman ranks fourth with 14-27—41 in 52 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy played all four games last season against Ottawa, going 2-2-0 with an .893 save percentage, 2.81 goals against average and one assist...Vasilevskiy is 12-8-0 with an .895 save percentage in his NHL career against Ottawa, while Jonas Johansson is 1-0-0 with an .857 save percentage versus the Senators with the Bolts.

Item of the Game

Opening Night Souvenir Puck

Commemorate the Tampa Bay Lightning's 2025-26 Opening Night with this Limited Edition collector's puck. Available today in store and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, October 11 vs. New Jersey Devils

Monday, October 13 at Boston Bruins

Tuesday, October 14 at Washington Capitals