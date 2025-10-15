Mishkin's Extra Shift: Capitals 3, Lightning 2 - OT

There’s always disappointment after a loss, and this was a game in which the Lightning surrendered two one-goal leads. But based on the quality of their play—and the quality of the opponent—there was a lot to like about the Lightning’s performance. Also, they banked an important road point.

The Caps entered this game having allowed only one five-on-five goal in three games. They are an excellent defensive team. So if the Lightning were going to get any points out of the game, they likely would need to match Washington’s defensive standard.

And this was a tight, defensive game. It’s true that both teams did generate some odd-man looks, but those were isolated. For the most part, this was a low-chance contest. The Lightning didn’t make many mistakes, although two of them during regulation cost dearly. On the first Washington goal, the Lightning lost track of Aliaksei Protas, who finished an open look from the left circle. Then, during a third-period Washington power play, the Lightning failed to clear the zone when they had a chance (instead opting for a pass that might have led to a shorthanded breakaway). Moments later, Tom Wilson tipped in a Dylan Strome shot, tying the game at two.

The Lightning made a couple of nice plays of their own that led to goals. Following an Anthony Cirelli offensive-zone faceoff win, Ryan McDoangh slid a pass to Jake Guentzel in the low slot for a one-timer that beat Logan Thompson. Early in the third, Brayden Point tipped Victor Hedman’s center-point wrist shot into the net for a power-play goal.

The Caps recorded their tying goal at 4:56 of the third period. The Lightning managed those final 15 minutes well, helping them bank a point (something they weren’t able to do in the opening-night regulation loss to Ottawa). They did it while playing the second half of a back-to-back against a rested opponent. They were also shorthanded on defense for the final 40-plus minutes—Max Crozier sustained an injury in the first.

The Lightning did better on faceoffs in this game they had on Monday afternoon, when they lost 41 of 60 draws to Boston. The Cirelli faceoff win in the first led directly to a goal. But Point lost the faceoff to start overtime, and the Lightning never gained control of the puck. The Caps maintained possession as the Lightning players got tired. Although Point changed for Cirelli, the other two skaters (Nikita Kucherov and McDonagh) couldn’t get off the ice. The Caps did get fresh players over the boards, and Wilson set up Jacob Chychrun at the back post for the winning goal at 1:19.

After two extremely loose defensive games to start the year—and a ‘work-in-progress’ defensive showing in Boston on Monday—the Lightning came up with a hard, committed outing that helped them add a point to their standings total. They’ve now earned three out of a possible four points to start this four-game road trip, which continues Friday in Detroit.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Brian Engblom):