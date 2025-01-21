Mishkin's Extra Shift: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 3

The Maple Leafs defended at a higher level than the Lightning, and that was the difference in this game. The Lightning surrendered numerous odd-man rushes and open looks in front of their net. The Maple Leafs didn’t. So while the Lightning managed to score three goals, they had to work hard to create high-danger looks. Conversely, the Leafs were given opportunities to make plays, and they cashed in on four Grade-A chances.

The Maple Leafs scored the only goal in the first period, but they could have netted more. Jonas Johansson denied a handful of Toronto chances. Auston Matthews converted on one of those looks, however. Off the rush, he sped into the offensive zone and zipped a wrist shot from the left circle into the net at 4:07.

The Lightning pushed back in the second period and owned a majority of the possession time. They did a better job of getting pucks to the net, doubling their shot total from the first period. Joseph Woll was sharp in turning aside the shots that came his way. The only puck that got past Woll in the period was on a deflection — Nick Paul redirected Darren Raddysh’s right-circle shot over Woll’s left shoulder.

The goal got the Lightning on the board, but their deficit increased in the second period. That’s because they gave up two Grade-A scoring chances that ended up in their net. An offensive-zone turnover led to William Nylander’s breakaway tally at 13:45, which extended the Toronto lead to 2-0. After Paul’s deflection at 16:07, the Lightning were back to within one. But in the period’s final minute, they left Matthew Knies unguarded in the low slot, and Mitch Marner passed the puck to Knies. He went from his backhand to his forehand and snapped a point-blank shot past Johansson’s stick at 19:37.

At 8:07 of the third, Raddysh scored from the top of the right circle. The goal came moments after the Lightning won an offensive-zone faceoff. But soon after, they yielded another odd-man rush. Johansson saved Pontus Holmberg’s left-circle shot, but Holmberg tripped over Emil Lilleberg’s stick. On the ensuing Toronto power play, Marner spotted Knies open at the top of the crease and directed the puck to the net. Johansson made the initial save, but Knies put in the rebound at 10:09.

Paul’s power-play goal at 12:05 made it 4-3. He tipped in Brandon Hagel’s right-circle shot. With under four minutes left, the Lightning nearly tied the game. Off the rush, Brayden Point skated to the left circle and backhanded a shot on net. Woll got a piece of the shot with the top of his shoulder, and the puck deflected off the bottom of the crossbar and stayed out.

Marner sealed the win with an empty-netter. He stripped Point of the puck inside the Toronto blue line. He fired the puck from the side boards directly into the net at 18:55.

Based on the volume of Grade-A chances the Lightning allowed — and how those miscues hurt them in this regulation loss — it was a disappointing start to this difficult road trip. They’ll face another challenge on Tuesday when they complete the back-to-back in Montreal.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game:

Mitch Marner — Maple Leafs. Goal and two assists.

Joseph Woll — Maple Leafs. 27 saves.