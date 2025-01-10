Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Bruins 1

The Lightning edged the Bruins in a spirited game and picked up a key divisional victory. The triumph allowed Tampa Bay to leapfrog Boston in the standings, and the Lightning still own five games in hand on the Bruins.

The contest’s intensity steadily increased from start to finish, and the game ended with multiple altercations between the clubs.

But the first period was played methodically. Both teams checked tightly in an attempt to limit scoring chances, and the game was scoreless after 20 minutes. The Lightning weren’t able to convert on either of their two first-period power-play opportunities. although Brayden Point’s power-play shot from the slot hit the post. The Bruins generated some Grade-A looks of their own in the opening period, but Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped all nine of their shots. His best save came on an Oliver Wahlstrom in-alone chance.

Tampa Bay received a third power play early in the second period, and it was a dangerous man advantage. Jeremy Swayman made four saves during the Boston kill to keep the Lightning off the board. The Lightning finally broke through during their first penalty kill of the night. Ryan McDonagh began the play by breaking up a Boston entry attempt. He banked the puck off the boards, sending it down the ice. Brandon Hagel outraced Mason Lohrei and grabbed the puck for a breakaway shot. He wristed it wide of the net, but the puck caromed off the end boards directly to Anthony Cirelli, who was trailing the play. Cirelli one-timed a shot into the top of the net at 14:07 for his third shorthanded goal of the season. With an assist, McDonagh collected his 400th point.

The Lightning gained momentum from the Cirelli tally and pressed the attack for the remainder of the period. They added to the lead when Mikey Eyssimont accepted a lead pass from Nick Paul and finished a left-circle shot inside the short-side post at 19:10.

The Bruins made a strong push in what was a high-intensity third period. They owned a majority of the possession and kept the Lightning pinned in the defensive zone for several lengthy shifts. Lohrei’s goal from the slot at 2:05 came after a Lightning d-zone turnover and coverage breakdown. The Lightning’s strongest segment in the third period came a few minutes after the Lohrei goal. They generated a handful of chances that Swayman denied. Then the Bruins grabbed back momentum. From the halfway point of the third until Hagel’s empty-netter at 18:28, the Bruins registered eight unanswered shots on goal. Vasilevskiy made key saves during that timeframe to preserve the lead.

Following Hagel’s empty-net goal, the Bruins took a penalty to prevent Point from adding another empty netter. During the ensuing power play, Point scored from the low slot. It was his 600th career point.

The Lightning faced a third-period headwind as the Bruins applied heavy pressure. But they never surrendered the lead and were able to close out the game to earn the crucial two points.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):

Ryan McDonagh — Lightning. Two assists. Eclipsed 400 points.

Andrei Vasilevskiy — Lightning. 27 saves.