Mishkin's Extra Shift: Devils 5, Lightning 3

Unfortunately, many of the problems that plagued the Lightning in their season-opening loss to Ottawa also hurt them in this contest. They allowed too many scoring chances and failed to apply consistent pressure on the opposition.

The first period was an ugly one for the Lightning. They were outshout by a count of 16-2 and allowed three goals. Poor coverage in front of their own net led to each of the first two New Jersey tallies. The third goal was the result of a bad bounce, as the puck deflected in off Max Crozier’s skate.

After the first couple of minutes, the Lightning had very little puck possession. The Devils were the sharper, hungrier team and dictated play for nearly the entire period. Certainly, New Jersey got a boost from the first two goals (which came in a 1:43 span). Also, it didn’t help the Lightning that they were shorthanded three separate times in the opening frame. But the Devils were deserving of their three-goal lead. In fact, if not for Andrei Vasilevskiy’s goaltending, New Jersey’s lead might have been larger.

The Lightning did chip away at the deficit with a couple of second-period goals. In addition to Yanni Gourde’s goal from the slot off the rush and Ryan McDonagh’s slap-shot tally, Brandon Hagel also hit the crossbar.

Down by one entering the third, the Lightning had a chance to tie the game. Instead, in what was the biggest play of the night, they surrendered a shorthanded goal early in the period. Jesper Bratt’s breakaway goal reestablished a two-goal lead for the Devils, who added a fifth goal less than two minutes later.

For much of the third, the Lightning struggled to generate an attack. When Darren Raddysh scored from the top of the right circle at 16:17, it was just their second shot on goal of the period. They pushed in the closing minutes, posting another six shots and 19 attempts. Sixteen of those attempts came after they pulled Vasilevskiy for an extra attacker. But they got no closer. The Devils blocked those 13 other attempts, including nine after Jacob Markstrom took a penalty for delay of game at 18:11.

Now the Lightning hit the road for four in a row, starting Monday afternoon in Boston. To pick up their first win, they’ll need to put forth a much better performance than what they’ve displayed so far this season.

