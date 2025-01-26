Mishkin's Extra Shift: Red Wings 2, Lightning 0

For the first time this season, the Lightning failed to score a goal in a game. This cost them a chance to pick up at least one point. Against Detroit, they certainly had chances to score. But Detroit goaltender Cam Talbot stopped every scoring chance that was on net. And the Lightning failed to convert on three other glorious opportunities, putting one shot off the post and two others wide of an open net.

The first period was scoreless but filled with scoring chances for both teams. Andrei Vasilevskiy turned aside 13 Detroit shots. The Lightning posted seven first-period shots. But two of their best looks were not included in that SOG total. On an odd-man rush, Anthony Cirelli missed an open net chance. Later in the period, Jake Guentzel set up Nikita Kucherov in front of the net. Kucherov deked to his backhand and lifted the puck past Talbot. But it hit the post and came out.

Both teams tightened up defensively in the second period, so scoring chances were more limited. The Red Wings did break the tie, however. Marco Kasper got open in front of the Lightning net and redirected a puck off the post and in at 9:55.

As they did on Friday in Chicago, the Lightning pressed to tie the game in the third period. They registered 12 shots on goal. Several were excellent looks. Cirelli had two of them: shorthanded early in the period and later during the six-on-five in the closing minutes. But the Lightning’s best chance to tie in the third came on the same six-on-five. Guentzel set up Victor Hedman at the left circle, and the net was open. But Hedman shot the puck wide right. Moments later, the Red Wings iced the game with an empty-netter.

It was a tough loss to end a disappointing road trip. One offensive play made likely would have saved the Lightning from a regulation loss.

This has been a brutal schedule stretch. Fourteen games over 24 days in 11 different cities. Now the Lightning return home for a more lengthy stretch. They’ll look to take advantage of a five-game homestand which starts Tuesday against Chicago.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game:

Cam Talbot — Red Wings. 28 saves.

Andrei Vasilevskiy — Lightning. 29 saves.