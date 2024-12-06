Melinda Jones honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Melinda Jones as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the San Jose Sharks. Jones, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to Fresh Start Ministries and Empowered to Change.

Jones mentors and counsels’ women in our community through Fresh Start Ministries, a nonprofit whose mission is to support individuals who are on probation or going through drug court. She works with women in recovery, overcoming addictions and behavioral challenges to successfully change their lives as productive, working citizens. She has helped rewrite the training manual for Fresh Start and assists in new mentor training. She has a great passion for helping others to achieve success in their careers and personal life. Jones also currently serves on the board of directors for several nonprofit organizations, including Fresh Start, Fundraising Institute Training, and Burundi Hope. She has positively impacted countless women, helping them find success.

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to support the unique missions of Fresh Start Ministries and Empowered to Change. Fresh Start will use funding to expand the mentoring of nonviolent offenders on probation throughout 2025 and beyond. Empowered to Change will use the funds to support their FOR THE ONE program, which assists with safe housing, workforce development, and employment placement for the underserved in our community.

Jones became the 603rd Lightning Community Hero since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $32.52 million to over 760 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz, and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.