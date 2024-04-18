Making Kucherov's case for the Hart Trophy

Wrapping up a historic regular season Wednesday night at AMALIE Arena, Nikita Kucherov entered rare air as he became just the fifth player in NHL history to record 100 assists in a single campaign. Setting a multitude of Tampa Bay Lightning franchise records and joining exclusive clubs featuring the likes of Hockey Hall of Famers like Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux, Kucherov enters the final day of the regular season as the NHL’s leading scorer with a chance to capture his second career Art Ross Trophy by the end of the night.

Kucherov will look to add to a trophy case that already holds one Art Ross Trophy, Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award, along with two Stanley Cup rings. In the greatest offensive season in Lightning history with countless achievements, here are some of the statistics that jump off the page.