Is there a cost to join the Lightning Priority Access Club?
LPAC-FAQ
- Yes. There is a $100 initial payment per seat that you are looking to convert to season ticket membership in the future. It is refundable at any time and is applied toward your season ticket membership plan in the future.
What happens to my initial payment?
- Once you receive a call from your Account Executive and are able to select seats to become a season ticket member, your initial payments will be applied toward your season ticket membership payment plan.
Why do I have to pay to become a member of the Lightning Priority Access Club?
- Your payment reserves your spot in line for future season ticket membership. We want to ensure that anyone who joins the Lightning Priority Access Club is invested in becoming a future season ticket member.
What do I get for being a member of the Lightning Priority Access Club?
- Lightning Priority Access Club member benefits include:
· Priority access to purchase new Lightning Season Ticket Memberships (STM) as they become available
· Special access to AMALIE Arena presale opportunities for Lightning regular season games, Flex plans, and group tickets
· Special access to Amalie Arena and Yuengling Center concert & event tickets
· Exclusive Priority Access Club member event, hosted annually
· Enrollment in LPAC Newsletter and Lightning Insider newsletter
· Personal Account Executive
Can I make a specific seating request for my eventual Season Ticket Membership?
- Yes – you can share your preferences with your Account Executive at any time. Once we can offer you season ticket membership, you will be invited to our Select-A-Seat event where you will be able to view all available plan types and seating locations. At that time, you can select the seats and plan type that fit your preferences, based on availability
Will I know my priority number?
- Your priority number is based on the timestamp of your membership. While we will not share your priority number with you, we will keep you informed of our availability and if you will be able to select seats for each upcoming season
When will I be contacted regarding available Season Ticket Memberships?
- Our team will reach out to you via email and phone prior to our Select-A-Seat event, typically in May of June each year, to let you know when you are able to select your season ticket membership plan and seat location.
What if I don't want the seating location being offered?
- If you do not want to seating locations being offered to you, you do have the option to defer your opportunity to the following season and keep your place in line. However, we recommend that you convert your initial payments to membership as soon as you are able, as once you are a current season ticket member, you can participate in our relocation event which takes place prior to our Select-A-Seat event each year.
Can I request a refund at any point?
- Yes – your initial payments can be refunded at any time.
Is there a limit to the number of initial payments I can place?
- Yes – no more than 6 deposits can be placed for season ticket membership. Please contact our team at [email protected] if you have specific questions about the number of deposits you would like to place.
When I am selected, can I purchase more or fewer season tickets than I originally requested?
- You can purchase less than the number of deposits originally requested. You cannot purchase more season tickets than originally requested as this effects the length of the priority list.
How do I change my account information?
- You can change your account information at www.myboltsnation.com or by contacting our team at [email protected].
If I don't like the seats that are provided to me after the first season, what are my options?
- Once you are a current season ticket member, you have the benefit of participating in our relocation event, where you can change your plan type and seat location based on availability