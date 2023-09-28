Lightning Priority Access Club member benefits include:

· Priority access to purchase new Lightning Season Ticket Memberships (STM) as they become available

· Special access to AMALIE Arena presale opportunities for Lightning regular season games, Flex plans, and group tickets

· Special access to Amalie Arena and Yuengling Center concert & event tickets

· Exclusive Priority Access Club member event, hosted annually

· Enrollment in LPAC Newsletter and Lightning Insider newsletter

· Personal Account Executive