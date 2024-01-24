Local Artist Spotlight: Leo Gomez

The Lightning and the Lightning Foundation are set to host their fourth Hockey Talks Night Thursday as the Bolts take on the Coyotes at AMALIE Arena.

It’s a night that holds a special place not only in the community but for a number of Lightning players and staff. So when it came time to design the night’s limited-edition mystery puck, the Bolts tapped into an aesthetic worthy of the occasion.

Enter Leo Gomez, the St. Pete-based artist and graphic designer out of Bogota, Colombia. Gomez runs a graphic and art studio specializing in murals, public art, logo and sign painting and custom hand lettering in St. Pete—the place he’s called home for the past eight years. It’s there you’ll find his work, well, almost everywhere. Whether on a bike ride, daily commute or simply grabbing a morning coffee, you’ve likely caught a glimpse of Gomez’s dreamy color palettes and positive messaging.

In his local artist spotlight, Gomez dives into his Hockey Talks puck design and why the stigma of mental health is moving the needle in 2024.

What drew you to “Hockey Talks Night” and why is mental health important to your story?

The Lightning Foundation found my work on Instagram and thought it was perfect for mental health awareness and Hockey Talks Night. I agreed and we chatted about the project. After a few back-and-forth emails, I was creating the puck design. My work feels very positive and this was a great opportunity to raise awareness. And visually, with a topic like mental health, art can reach the audience in a more personal way. Mental health is important to me because I don't think being an artist is easy. We naturally deal with many things internally and if we're not in a good place that can stop us from reaching our full potential.

What first inspired you to get into visual design and the arts?

Art is something I grew up with. My grandma was a painter and from my very first memories, I was drawing, coloring, or creating something. During my teen years, my love for hip hop got me into graffiti. Graffiti and murals were a huge influence on me. But it wasn't until I went to graphic design school that I gained an understanding for hand lettering and typography and ways to communicate artistically. All of my work is hand drawn before being digital. And what I love about doing things by hand is that it's authentic. You can feel it!