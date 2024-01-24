Local Artist Spotlight: Leo Gomez

The artist behind the Lightning's Hockey Talks puck design has work sprawled throughout St. Pete

By Thompson Brandes
@ThompsonBrandes TampaBayLightning.com

The Lightning and the Lightning Foundation are set to host their fourth Hockey Talks Night Thursday as the Bolts take on the Coyotes at AMALIE Arena.

It’s a night that holds a special place not only in the community but for a number of Lightning players and staff. So when it came time to design the night’s limited-edition mystery puck, the Bolts tapped into an aesthetic worthy of the occasion.

Enter Leo Gomez, the St. Pete-based artist and graphic designer out of Bogota, Colombia. Gomez runs a graphic and art studio specializing in murals, public art, logo and sign painting and custom hand lettering in St. Pete—the place he’s called home for the past eight years. It’s there you’ll find his work, well, almost everywhere. Whether on a bike ride, daily commute or simply grabbing a morning coffee, you’ve likely caught a glimpse of Gomez’s dreamy color palettes and positive messaging.

In his local artist spotlight, Gomez dives into his Hockey Talks puck design and why the stigma of mental health is moving the needle in 2024.

What drew you to “Hockey Talks Night” and why is mental health important to your story?

The Lightning Foundation found my work on Instagram and thought it was perfect for mental health awareness and Hockey Talks Night. I agreed and we chatted about the project. After a few back-and-forth emails, I was creating the puck design. My work feels very positive and this was a great opportunity to raise awareness. And visually, with a topic like mental health, art can reach the audience in a more personal way. Mental health is important to me because I don't think being an artist is easy. We naturally deal with many things internally and if we're not in a good place that can stop us from reaching our full potential.

What first inspired you to get into visual design and the arts?

Art is something I grew up with. My grandma was a painter and from my very first memories, I was drawing, coloring, or creating something. During my teen years, my love for hip hop got me into graffiti. Graffiti and murals were a huge influence on me. But it wasn't until I went to graphic design school that I gained an understanding for hand lettering and typography and ways to communicate artistically. All of my work is hand drawn before being digital. And what I love about doing things by hand is that it's authentic. You can feel it!

What is the inspiration behind your Hockey Talks Night puck design?

There are two main components to my design: 1. The message and 2. The colors. The message is around promoting that IT'S OKAY to not feel okay all the time. To break from the unfortunate trend of internalizing emotions and not share how we feel. Communication is a big step in mental health and there has to be acceptance. This design works by saying IT’S OKAY to feel what we feel and if we're having some internal or emotional conflicts, we shouldn't feel ashamed to ask for help. The colors come from color psychology and represent our inner emotions.

What do you love most about the Tampa Bay area?

I like the opportunities Tampa Bay gives you to do the things you like. Whether that’s a bike ride, catching a sunset at the beach, or joining a creative activity like an art show. We always have that here.

When you’re not creating, what are you doing?

Working with my hands one way or another. I'm currently experimenting with cement art. If I'm not working on something specific, I like to find balance by spending time with nature.

Where can people find your work?

My Instagram is @leogomezstudio where you can keep up with my current projects. And my website is Leogomezstudio.com where you can contact me to collaborate on a project!

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

