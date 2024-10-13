Lightning to offer discounted tickets to first three home games in the wake of Hurricanes Milton & Helene

#TampaBayStrong initiative designed to thank first responders & residents as the region recovers

Tampa Bay Strong _ 1920x1080
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning, in partnership with Ticketmaster, will discount tickets to the team’s first three home games, as well as donate tickets to hundreds of first responders and other recovery workers, and their families, as part of a #TampaBayStrong initiative to bring unity across the Bay Area, the Gulf Coast and all those affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene. Games included are Tuesday, October 15 vs. Vancouver, Thursday, October 17 against Vegas and Thursday, October 24 when they take on Minnesota.

As part of #TampaBayStrong, lower and club level tickets will be available starting at the all-in price of $75 with upper level starting at $25. In addition, the organization will donate hundreds of tickets to local first responders and recovery personnel, and their families, working to restore a sense of normalcy across the community.

Following Hurricane Helene, Owner and Chairman Jeff Vinik, along with the Lightning Foundation, pledged $2 million to relief efforts with the entire Bolts roster visiting first responders across the Bay Area. Captain Victor Hedman also personally donated $150,000 to the Tampa Police Department and the Coast Guard Foundation.

Fans looking to support hurricane relief efforts are encouraged to donate through the Lightning Foundation at http://www.TampaBayLightning.com/Donate.

