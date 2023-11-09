Lightning to host 2023 USA Hockey Sled classic

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning announced today they will host the 13th Annual USA Hockey Sled Classic presented by the NHL at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Florida November 16-19. The four-day event will feature 30 sled hockey teams that are all associated with other NHL Clubs.

Each team represents their associated NHL Club by wearing official NHL licensed jerseys with local club marks and logos. This year’s event will include teams representing many NHL clubs, including the Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Seattle Kraken, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights, and Washington Capitals.

The Lightning sled team is bolstered by Monica Quimby, a member of the U.S. Women’s Development Sled Hockey Team and 2023 Women’s World Challenge Champion. Declan Farmer, a three-time Paralympic gold medalist and Tampa native who now resides in Denver to train for the Paralympics, will return to Tampa Bay as a member of Colorado’s sled team.

The Lightning and AdventHealth Center Ice will additionally host a Try Sled Hockey for Free event on November 18 at 1:30pm to bring awareness to the game and offer opportunities for those to the sport.

In 2022, the Anaheim Ducks played host to the event, which included 23 teams across five divisions. The Boston Bruins sled team won the Tier I and Tier III titles, the Pittsburgh Penguins won Tier II, the Carolina Hurricanes took first in Tier IV and the Chicago Blackhawks were victors in Tier V.

More information regarding the tournament, including a schedule of games, can be found at LightningHockeyDevelopment.com

