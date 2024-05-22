Lightning sign D Dyllan Gill to a three-year, entry-level contract

Gill last skated as the captain of the QMJHL’s Rouyn-Noranda Huskies

dylan-gill-sign-1
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Dyllan Gill to a three-year, entry-level contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Gill, 19, skated in 12 games as the captain of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League’s Rouyn-Noranda Huskies this season and registered one goal and nine points. The 6-foot-2, 191-pound blueliner had his season cut short after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in January.

A native of Riverview, New Brunswick, Gill has played four seasons in the QMJHL and accumulated 15 goals and 89 points over 185 games, all with the Huskies. Gill has skated in 11 QMJHL playoff games with Rouyn-Noranda, logging one goal and eight points.

Gill was selected by Tampa Bay, 223rd overall, in the seventh round of the 2022 NHL Draft, a selection the Lightning acquired from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Barclay Goodrow on July 17, 2021.

