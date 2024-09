TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning’s game tonight versus the Nashville Predators at AMALIE Arena has been rescheduled to October 7 at 7 p.m. as the Tampa Bay region recovers from Hurricane Helene, the team announced today.

All tickets for tonight’s game will be accepted for the new date. Single game ticket holders inquiring about refunds should contact their original point of sale.

Fans looking to help those directly impacted by Hurricane Helene are encouraged to visit www.RedCross.org.