Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, set to reach $30 million in donations

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Lightning Foundation will eclipse the $30 million mark in grants distributed through the Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, tonight when the Bolts take on the Seattle Kraken at AMALIE Arena (7 p.m., Bally Sports Sun, 102.5 The Bone). Following tonight’s game, the Community Heroes program will have donated $30.02 million to 553 local champions and 748 unique non-profit organizations.

The Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, launched in 2011 as a cornerstone initiative of the organization, honoring volunteerism and grassroots local heroes whose noble efforts have a positive impact on the community. It is the signature philanthropic initiative of the Lightning Foundation and has been lauded for its innovative contributions through the sports community.

“The Community Hero program continues to be a source of pride for me and my family, as well as a pillar of the entire VSG organization,” Lightning owner and chairman Jeff Vinik said. “It is hard to imagine when we started the program back in 2011 that we would be able to help so many non-profit organizations and even more individuals doing great work in the Bay Area. “

At each of the Lightning's 41 regular season and playoff home games for the past 13 seasons, the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, has been honored to celebrate a local Hero and donate $50,000 to a non-profit charity of his or her choice. Celebrating a Community Hero has become a beloved signature moment at Tampa Bay home games.

The success of the Community Hero program is measured in more than just the millions of dollars donated. Non-profits repeatedly cite that the awareness and credibility generated from the video telling their, and the Hero’s, story during each home game illustrates the need for the work that they do. Over the seasons, the Lightning have donated to 26 different impact areas across Tampa Bay, highlighting that supporting all different types of non-profits is needed to have a healthy, vibrant community.