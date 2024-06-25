Lightning announce 2024 preseason schedule, presented by Florida Blue

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning announced the team’s 2024 preseason schedule, presented by Florida Blue, today. The Bolts will play seven games, including three at AMALIE Arena.

The Lightning will open the preseason on home ice with a matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes at AMALIE Arena on September 24 before traveling to Orlando for a neutral-site contest versus the Florida Panthers at Kia Center on September 25. Tampa Bay will then face the Nashville Predators in a back-to-back set with the first game taking place September 27 at AMALIE Arena before the two teams meet in Tennessee with a matchup at Bridgestone Arena on September 28. The Bolts’ preseason rolls on with two consecutive contests against the Panthers, the first taking place at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on September 30 ahead of the Lightning’s final home game of the preseason on October 2. Tampa Bay will then travel to Raleigh, North Carolina and cap off the preseason with a contest versus the Hurricanes at PNC Arena on October 4.

Below is the Lightning’s full preseason schedule:

Tuesday, September 24

Lightning vs. Hurricanes | 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 25

Lightning vs. Panthers (Kia Center) | 7 p.m.

Friday, September 27

Lightning vs. Predators | 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 28

Lightning at Predators | 7 p.m.

Monday, September 30

Lightning at Panthers | 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 2

Lightning vs. Panthers | 7 p.m.

Friday, October 4

Lightning at Hurricanes | 7 p.m.

*All Times Local

Subject to Change