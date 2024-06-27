Lightning announce 2024 Development Camp Schedule

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced the schedule for their 2024 Development Camp, presented by Florida Blue. On-ice workouts begin on Tuesday, July 2 and will conclude with the annual 3-on-3 tournament on Thursday and Friday.
Tampa Bay’s development camp will showcase its top prospects, along with recent NHL draftees, invitees, and additional participants. The camp will take place at the TGH Ice Plex with streaming of the 3-on-3 tournament available on TampaBayLightning.com.
2024 Tampa Bay Lightning Development Camp Schedule
Subject to change
TUESDAY, JULY 2
Goalies
10:15 AM –11:15 AM: Group B Goalies on ice (North Rink)
12:15 PM – 1:15 PM: Group A Goalies on ice (North Rink)
Group B
10:30 AM – 11:15 AM: Group Skate (North Rink)
11:15 AM – 12:00 PM: Skating (South Rink)
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM: Lunch/Media
Group A
12:00 PM – 12:45 PM: Group Skate (North Rink)
12:45 PM – 1:30 PM: Skating (South Rink)
1:30 PM – 3:00 PM: Lunch/Media
WEDNESDAY, JULY 3
Goalies
10:15 AM –12:00 PM: Group A Goalies on ice (North Rink)
12:45 PM – 2:30 PM: Group B Goalies on ice (North Rink)
Group A
10:15 AM – 11:00 AM: A-1 Skating (South Rink), A-2 Skills (North Rink)
11:15 AM – 12:00 PM: A-2 Skating (South Rink), A-1 Skills (North Rink)
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM: Lunch/Media
Group B
11:30 AM – 12:30 PM: Lunch/Media
12:45 PM – 1:30 PM: B-1 Skating (South Rink), B-2 Skills (North Rink)
1:45 PM – 2:30 PM: B-2 Skating (South Rink), B-1 Skills (North Rink)
THURSDAY, JULY 4
Group A
11:45 AM – 12:30 PM: A-1 Skills (North Rink), A-2 Skating (South Rink)
12:30 PM – 1:15 PM: A-2 Skills (North Rink), A-1 Skating* (South Rink)*
1:15 PM – 2:15 PM: Lunch/Media
Group B
10:30 AM – 11:15 AM: B-1 Skills (North Rink), B-2 Skating (South Rink),
11:15 AM – 12:00 PM B-2 Skills (North Rink), B-1 Skating* (South Rink)*
12:15 PM – 1:15 PM: Off-Ice
1:15 PM – 2:15 PM: Lunch/Media
2:30 PM – 4:00 PM: 3 on 3 Tournament (North Rink)
FRIDAY, JULY 5
Group A
9:15 AM – 10:15 AM: Skating/ Skills (North & South Rinks)
11:45 AM – 1:30 PM: 3 on 3 Tournament (North Rink)
1:30 PM – 2:30 PM: Lunch/Media
Group B
10:30 AM – 11:30 AM: Skating/ Skills (North & South Rinks)
11:45 AM – 1:30 PM: 3 on 3 Tournament (North Rink)
1:30 PM – 2:30 PM: Lunch/Media