Lightning announce 2024 Development Camp Schedule

Dev-camp-release
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced the schedule for their 2024 Development Camp, presented by Florida Blue. On-ice workouts begin on Tuesday, July 2 and will conclude with the annual 3-on-3 tournament on Thursday and Friday.

Tampa Bay’s development camp will showcase its top prospects, along with recent NHL draftees, invitees, and additional participants. The camp will take place at the TGH Ice Plex with streaming of the 3-on-3 tournament available on TampaBayLightning.com.

2024 Tampa Bay Lightning Development Camp Schedule

Subject to change

TUESDAY, JULY 2                                                                                                                           

Goalies

10:15 AM –11:15 AM:             Group B Goalies on ice (North Rink)

12:15 PM – 1:15 PM:              Group A Goalies on ice (North Rink)

Group B

10:30 AM – 11:15 AM:            Group Skate (North Rink)

11:15 AM – 12:00 PM:            Skating (South Rink)

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM:             Lunch/Media

Group A

12:00 PM – 12:45 PM:            Group Skate (North Rink)

12:45 PM – 1:30 PM:              Skating (South Rink)

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM:                Lunch/Media

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3                                                                                                                                 

Goalies 

10:15 AM –12:00 PM:             Group A Goalies on ice (North Rink)

12:45 PM – 2:30 PM:              Group B Goalies on ice (North Rink)

Group A

10:15 AM – 11:00 AM:            A-1 Skating (South Rink), A-2 Skills (North Rink)

11:15 AM – 12:00 PM:            A-2 Skating (South Rink), A-1 Skills (North Rink)

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM:              Lunch/Media

Group B

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM:            Lunch/Media

12:45 PM – 1:30 PM:              B-1 Skating (South Rink), B-2 Skills (North Rink)

1:45 PM – 2:30 PM:                B-2 Skating (South Rink), B-1 Skills (North Rink)

~more~

THURSDAY, JULY 4                                                                                                                        

            Group A

11:45 AM – 12:30 PM:               A-1 Skills (North Rink), A-2 Skating (South Rink)

12:30 PM – 1:15 PM:              A-2 Skills (North Rink), A-1 Skating* (South Rink)*

1:15 PM – 2:15 PM:                Lunch/Media

Group B

10:30 AM – 11:15 AM:            B-1 Skills (North Rink), B-2 Skating (South Rink),

11:15 AM – 12:00 PM             B-2 Skills (North Rink), B-1 Skating* (South Rink)*

12:15 PM – 1:15 PM:              Off-Ice

1:15 PM – 2:15 PM:                Lunch/Media

2:30 PM – 4:00 PM:                3 on 3 Tournament (North Rink)

FRIDAY, JULY 5                                                                                                                               

Group A

9:15 AM – 10:15 AM:              Skating/ Skills (North & South Rinks)

11:45 AM – 1:30 PM:              3 on 3 Tournament (North Rink)

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM:                Lunch/Media

Group B

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM:            Skating/ Skills (North & South Rinks)

11:45 AM – 1:30 PM:              3 on 3 Tournament (North Rink)

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM:                Lunch/Media

News Feed

Lightning enter 2024 NHL Draft with five picks

The Great North American Hockey Tour

Lightning announce 2024 preseason schedule, presented by Florida Blue

Lightning re-sign F Gage Goncalves to a one-year, two-way contract

Lightning re-sign forward Gabriel Fortier to a one-year, two-way contract

Xbox, 500 Feet of Extension Cord and the Unsung Heroes of the 2004 Stanley Cup Ticket Line

Lightning re-sign D Declan Carlile to a two-year, two-way contract

Lightning sign D Dyllan Gill to a three-year, entry-level contract

A familiar face returns to the Bolts blue line

Lightning acquire D Ryan McDonagh, fourth-round pick from Nashville

Lightning sign forward Niko Huuhtanen to entry-level contract

Lightning re-sign forward Mitchell Chaffee to a two-year, one-way contract

Nikita Kucherov nominated for the 2023-24 Ted Lindsay Award

Nikita Kucherov named finalist for the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy

BriseBois and Stamkos both express desire to keep The Captain in Tampa Bay

The Backcheck: Bolts' postseason ends in Sunrise

Lightning re-assign Matt Tomkins, Max Crozier and Emil Lilleberg to Syracuse

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Game Five - Panthers 6, Lightning 1