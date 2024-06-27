Lightning announce 2024 Development Camp Schedule

The Tampa Bay Lightning announced the schedule for their 2024 Development Camp, presented by Florida Blue. On-ice workouts begin on Tuesday, July 2 and will conclude with the annual 3-on-3 tournament on Thursday and Friday.

Tampa Bay’s development camp will showcase its top prospects, along with recent NHL draftees, invitees, and additional participants. The camp will take place at the TGH Ice Plex with streaming of the 3-on-3 tournament available on TampaBayLightning.com.

2024 Tampa Bay Lightning Development Camp Schedule

Subject to change

TUESDAY, JULY 2

Goalies

10:15 AM –11:15 AM: Group B Goalies on ice (North Rink)

12:15 PM – 1:15 PM: Group A Goalies on ice (North Rink)

Group B

10:30 AM – 11:15 AM: Group Skate (North Rink)

11:15 AM – 12:00 PM: Skating (South Rink)

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM: Lunch/Media

Group A

12:00 PM – 12:45 PM: Group Skate (North Rink)

12:45 PM – 1:30 PM: Skating (South Rink)

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM: Lunch/Media

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

Goalies

10:15 AM –12:00 PM: Group A Goalies on ice (North Rink)

12:45 PM – 2:30 PM: Group B Goalies on ice (North Rink)

Group A

10:15 AM – 11:00 AM: A-1 Skating (South Rink), A-2 Skills (North Rink)

11:15 AM – 12:00 PM: A-2 Skating (South Rink), A-1 Skills (North Rink)

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM: Lunch/Media

Group B

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM: Lunch/Media

12:45 PM – 1:30 PM: B-1 Skating (South Rink), B-2 Skills (North Rink)

1:45 PM – 2:30 PM: B-2 Skating (South Rink), B-1 Skills (North Rink)

THURSDAY, JULY 4

Group A

11:45 AM – 12:30 PM: A-1 Skills (North Rink), A-2 Skating (South Rink)

12:30 PM – 1:15 PM: A-2 Skills (North Rink), A-1 Skating* (South Rink)*

1:15 PM – 2:15 PM: Lunch/Media

Group B

10:30 AM – 11:15 AM: B-1 Skills (North Rink), B-2 Skating (South Rink),

11:15 AM – 12:00 PM B-2 Skills (North Rink), B-1 Skating* (South Rink)*

12:15 PM – 1:15 PM: Off-Ice

1:15 PM – 2:15 PM: Lunch/Media

2:30 PM – 4:00 PM: 3 on 3 Tournament (North Rink)

FRIDAY, JULY 5

Group A

9:15 AM – 10:15 AM: Skating/ Skills (North & South Rinks)

11:45 AM – 1:30 PM: 3 on 3 Tournament (North Rink)

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM: Lunch/Media

Group B

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM: Skating/ Skills (North & South Rinks)

11:45 AM – 1:30 PM: 3 on 3 Tournament (North Rink)

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM: Lunch/Media