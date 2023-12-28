Kerry Irvin honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Kerry Irvin as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Florida Panthers. Irvin, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to Operation Healing Forces.

Irvin has devoted her life to serving our nation. As a former National Security and Intelligence Officer, as well as a military spouse of a US Army Aviator and mother of two US Army Infantrymen, she found herself called to serve those who serve our country. Today, Irvin serves as the Executive Director of Operation Healing Forces, a nonprofit serving wounded, ill, and fallen Special Operations Forces Service Members and their families. Through her leadership, Operation Healing Forces has become a safe haven for Special Operations soldiers who need assistance. By offering a plethora of retreats and other supporting resources, Irvin and her team ensure no Special Operations soldier or their family feel like they’re alone. Additionally, she has immersed herself in all facets of the Tampa Bay community, advocating for and serving those who have sacrificed for our country and community.

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to continue to further and expand the mission of Operation Healing Forces. Specifically, the funds will be used to support their Special Operations Forces Couples Therapeutic Retreat and Caregivers Retreat Programs, which are designed specifically to address the unique needs within the special operations community. Through 2023 and 2024, Operation Healing Forces will conduct 54 retreats worldwide, providing more than 425 individuals an opportunity to respite away from their daily challenges while developing tools and skills designed to enhance their resilience and Create Bonds That Cure.

Irvin became the 564th Lightning Community Hero since Jeff and Penny Vinik introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $30.57 million to nearly 750 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Viniks announced that the Community Hero program will give away another $10 million over the next five seasons.