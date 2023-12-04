In Their Own Words: Olle Hedman

Victor,

Where did the time go?

It feels like just yesterday you were three years old, and I was lacing up your skates for the very first time. Now, you’re lacing them up on your own for the 1,000th time in the NHL.

One thousand games. Your name will forever be on a list with some of the legends of our country – Nicklas, Markus, Borje, Mats, Daniel and Henrik.

As I try to think of the right words to describe this journey, I find it nearly impossible to convey just how proud of you I truly am.

I’m proud of everything you’ve accomplished on the ice.

I’m proud of how you’ve treated everyone along the way.

I’m proud of the son you’ve always been.

I’m proud of the husband and father you’ve become.

I’m proud of the man you are today.

Do you remember all the days at Kempevallen, when you and your teammates would huddle around the door to watch the senior team walk out to the ice? They were superheroes. They were your idols.

Now, that’s you. You’re the one the kids are watching walk onto the ice. You’re the one they’re idolizing. You’re the one they look up to.

All the recognition you’re going to receive tonight, you deserve all of it. Enjoy every single second.

You’ve made your friends, family and country prouder than you ever could have imagined. And you did it all through your dedication. Your work ethic never faltered. You put the team before yourself. Everything you have today, you earned.

Almost 15 years later, I can still hear your name being called from the Bell Centre stage in Montreal.

“The Tampa Bay Lightning are proud to select from MODO and the Swedish Elite League, Victor Hedman.”

I had goosebumps then. I get goosebumps now just thinking about it.

You wanted Tampa. We wanted Tampa. Now, you’ve played more games in Tampa than any defenseman ever. Just think about that.

Only two players have put that jersey on more times than you have. Soon it will only be one.

Do you remember how different things were when you started here? From the day you arrived to today, you and Steven are the only players left. And look at the impact the two of you have had.

For over 300 straight games, every seat in the arena has been accounted for. Tampa has become a hockey town.

Two more Stanley Cup banners are hanging from the rafters. You can’t go anywhere in town without seeing that Lightning bolt. The team has captivated an entire city.

You are a pillar in all of that. But you’d never say that yourself. And that’s just another reason why I’m so proud to be your father.

You have no ego. You think of yourself last. You’re kind. Nobody has a bad word to say about you. You’re a good man. And you’ve made everyone around you so proud.

On the ice, you’re a champion. Your growth as a player has been remarkable to watch. Your explosiveness, the way you see the ice, the way you impact the game – all of it makes me incredibly proud. You’ve done it all.

And with everything you’ve accomplished on the ice, it’s tough to imagine being prouder of you for anything else.

But as I sit here today and write this letter, nothing is more gratifying than seeing the man you’ve become off the ice.

You will never think you’re any better than the person next to you. You treat everyone with respect. Son, you’ve done it all the right way.

You came to this town at 18 years old with the weight of the world on your shoulders. They labeled you “the best Swedish defenseman since Nicklas Lidstrom.”

You took that pressure as a privilege. You embraced it and took it in stride.

Looking back at your career to this point, could this journey have gone any better? Victor, you haven’t just met the expectations. You’ve exceeded them. You became everything your fans could have wanted and more.

You’ve been consistently active in helping your community become a better place. You’ve used your platform to bring joy to those less fortunate than you.

You’ve proven all there is to prove on the ice. You’re an incredible hockey player – a world-class hockey player.

But beyond that, as a human being, you are as good as they come.

As a boy, you were always kind to everyone. As a man, through all the stardom and recognition, nothing has changed.

You’re a loving husband and father. You’d do anything for the people you care about. As lucky as you are to have Sanna, Rio and Viggo in your life, they are just as fortunate to have you in theirs.

Tonight, I hope you feel the love and appreciation your teammates, the organization and the city have for you.

Victor, I couldn’t be more proud of you. There’s nothing that brings me more joy than being your father.

From floorball in our basement to 1,000 games in the NHL. What a ride it’s been. And you’re not done yet. Keep making us proud like I know you will. Congratulations, son.

Jag älskar dig,

Dad