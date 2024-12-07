Atkinson bringing leadership & depth scoring to Bolts

The veteran forward notched his first multi-point game with Tampa Bay in Thursday's win

Atkiinson
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

When Cam Atkinson chose to sign a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning as a free agent this summer, he knew what he was signing up for.

Tampa Bay turned to Atkinson as a depth forward who can score, adding the 13-year NHL veteran known for his positive demeanor, witty jokes and bursts of offense.

Those traits have all been visible, particularly over the past week. Atkinson has four points—including three goals—in his last five games and is up to five points in 16 games this season.

The forward got Tampa Bay started less than 90 seconds into their most recent game on Thursday, deflecting a shot past San Jose Sharks goalie Vitek Vanecek to begin an 8-1 win at AMALIE Arena.

TBL vs. SJS | Atkinson strikes early

Atkinson added an assist for his first multi-point game with the Lightning in a season-high 14:38 of ice time.

"I kind of knew my role coming in, and as a player you always want to contribute and do the best you can,” the 35-year-old forward said. “And I know I can contribute, so I’ve just got to stay positive and be a good teammate, and that's what I'm here for—lead the way whenever I'm on the ice and do the best I can.”

Atkinson also scored in last Saturday’s 5-3 loss to Toronto, his goal coming on the power play with the Lightning net empty as the team pushed for a tie late.

After Thursday’s goal, Atkinson dropped to one knee and let out a celebratory roar. That passion and energy is something his teammates appreciate.

“Atky, he’s an unbelievable player, an unbelievable teammate. …When he gets the call he's right there and he's going to do his job, and you see that,” forward Brandon Hagel said.

“The guy can make plays. He's done it for a long time in this league, a guy that knows how to play the right way, score goals when the opportunity is given to him, and what he does just around this dressing room, I mean, it's a huge part,” Hagel continued. “Sometimes it's not easy coming in and out, and he handles himself like a pro. The last few games he's been put in, he's made a difference. And hats off to him, because sometimes that's not easy. But what a leader.”

That leadership Hagel spoke of has been visible, especially in the wake of recent injuries to Tampa Bay leading scorer Nikita Kucherov as well as fellow forwards Nick Paul and Mitchell Chaffee.

Recently, Atkinson has played with rookies Conor Geekie and Gage Goncalves on the third line. Atkinson teed up Geekie for the 2-0 goal on Thursday, tapping the puck to the 20-year-old at the offensive blue line.

Atkinson has plenty of experience to share with the youngsters–the forward has seven 40-point seasons under his belt. He is 14 games away from playing 800 in the NHL and needs 15 points to reach 500 for his career.

Coach Jon Cooper on Thursday spoke to Atkinson’s impact on the Lightning.

"He's a real positive influence on a lot of the young guys, and he's had a couple games here with Geeks and Gonzo, and I think it's big for them to have a little veteran presence around. I thought they were the ones that jump-started us. Cam gets that tip goal early on, and then Geeks scores a couple minutes after that, so they kind of got us going,” Cooper said.

Cam Atkinson on Bolts explosion of offense against San Jose

"He's a really positive guy too, so at times when things get quiet you can always expect Cam to say something that's apropos or needed at the time. And so he's good to have around.”

With goals in back-to-back games, Atkinson said he feels his game is in a good place. Each of his recent goals came near the opposing team’s net, and he plans to keep going there. He looks to continue the streak on Sunday when the Lightning play the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

"I've always been a streaky goal-scorer, and I’ve got to get to the dirty areas. That's where I score all my goals for the most part. Confidence is going pretty well right now. I'm playing with some good linemates and getting some good opportunities.”

