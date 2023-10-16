Final | Lightning 2, Senators 5

The Lightning closed out the tail end of the back-to-back on the road against the Senators with a 5-3 loss at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Sunday night.

Although the Bolts were able to create some good scoring chances, the Senators ultimately outshot them 38-24 throughout the night.

Goaltender Matt Tomkins made his NHL debut in net for Tampa Bay, stopping 33 shots.

Tampa Bay now heads back to the states to close out their three-game road trip with a 7:30 p.m. matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 0, OTT 1

12:58 Vladimir Tarasenko (1) – Ridley Greig, Jakob Chychrun

In his debut, Matt Tomkins was tested early by the Senators. After a Tampa Bay turnover, Vladimir Tarasenko got open at the far post and buried a feed from Ridley Greig to give Ottawa the 1-0 lead.

2nd Period

TBL 1, OTT 1

19:00 Anthony Cirelli (1) – Darren Raddysh, Tanner Jeannot

A big hit from Mikey Eyssimont on Mathieu Joseph spruing the Bolts on an odd man rush. Driving through the middle of the ice, Anthony Cirelli took a one-touch feed from Darren Raddysh and beat Joonas Korpisalo in tight with a backhander.

TBL 1, OTT 2

11:12 Brady Tkachuk (1) – Claude Giroux

After his initial shot was blocked, Brady Tkachuk gathered the rebound and fired a wrist shot past Tomkins to give the Senators the lead again.

TBL 2, OTT 2

7:00 Tanner Jeannot (1) – Mikey Eyssimont, Victor Hedman

From behind the Senators net, Raddysh passed the puck up to boards to the other side of the ice. The puck was held in by Victor Hedman as Jeannot set up in Ottawa’s crease and was able to beat Korpisalo to tie the game once again.

TBL 2, OTT 3

00:58 Mathieu Joseph (1) – Vladimir Tarasenko

Nick Perbix turned the puck over to Tarasenko behind the net and he se tup Joseph in front of the crease. Joseph’s one-timer went top shelf on Tomkins to give the senators a one-goal lead.

3rd Period

TBL 2, OTT 4

7:07 Brady Tkachuk (2) – Jake Sanderson, Artem Zub

After Artem Zub played the puck behind the Senators net to Jake Sanderson, he fed the puck to Tkachuk at the blue line. Tkachuck took the puck at full speed to the crease and his backhand shot went top shelf on Tomkins to increase the Senators lead.

TBL 3, OTT 5

2:37 Tim Stützle (1) – Tkachuk, Korpisalo

Tampa Bay pulled Tomkins with just over four minutes left. Stützle hit the empty net to lock in Ottawa’s win.