Mishkin's Extra Shift: Ottawa Senators 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Nuts & Bolts: Tail end of the weekend back-to-back

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Detroit Red Wings 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 4

Final | Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Detroit 6

Nuts & Bolts: Off to Detroit for the season's first road trip

Tampa Bay Lightning announce new podcasts as part of the "Lightning Audio Network"

Big Suits & Big Bois: Sights and sounds from a singular Bolts GAME ONe 

Tampa Bay Lightning re-assign forward Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse Crunch

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning down Nashville Predators to open 2023-24

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Nashville Predators 3

Final | Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Nashville Predators 3

Nuts & Bolts: The season begins in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Lightning announce Opening Day roster for 2023-24 season

The Definitive Bolts Pregame Guide to GAME ONe

Tampa Bay Lightning sign forward Austin Watson to a one-year contract

The Man Behind The Camera

Tampa Bay Lightning wrap up preseason with a win in Sunrise

Tampa Bay Lightning fall to Florida Panthers in preseason home finale

Final | Lightning 2, Senators 5

Tampa Bay drop the second half of their back-to-back games against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night

By Natalie Conroy
The Lightning closed out the tail end of the back-to-back on the road against the Senators with a 5-3 loss at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Sunday night.

Although the Bolts were able to create some good scoring chances, the Senators ultimately outshot them 38-24 throughout the night.

Goaltender Matt Tomkins made his NHL debut in net for Tampa Bay, stopping 33 shots.

Tampa Bay now heads back to the states to close out their three-game road trip with a 7:30 p.m. matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

Scoring Summary
1st Period
TBL 0, OTT 1

12:58 Vladimir Tarasenko (1) – Ridley Greig, Jakob Chychrun

In his debut, Matt Tomkins was tested early by the Senators. After a Tampa Bay turnover, Vladimir Tarasenko got open at the far post and buried a feed from Ridley Greig to give Ottawa the 1-0 lead.

2nd Period
TBL 1, OTT 1

19:00 Anthony Cirelli (1) – Darren Raddysh, Tanner Jeannot
A big hit from Mikey Eyssimont on Mathieu Joseph spruing the Bolts on an odd man rush. Driving through the middle of the ice, Anthony Cirelli took a one-touch feed from Darren Raddysh and beat Joonas Korpisalo in tight with a backhander.

TBL 1, OTT 2

11:12 Brady Tkachuk (1) – Claude Giroux
After his initial shot was blocked, Brady Tkachuk gathered the rebound and fired a wrist shot past Tomkins to give the Senators the lead again.

TBL 2, OTT 2

7:00 Tanner Jeannot (1) – Mikey Eyssimont, Victor Hedman

From behind the Senators net, Raddysh passed the puck up to boards to the other side of the ice. The puck was held in by Victor Hedman as Jeannot set up in Ottawa’s crease and was able to beat Korpisalo to tie the game once again.

TBL 2, OTT 3

00:58 Mathieu Joseph (1) – Vladimir Tarasenko
Nick Perbix turned the puck over to Tarasenko behind the net and he se tup Joseph in front of the crease. Joseph’s one-timer went top shelf on Tomkins to give the senators a one-goal lead.

3rd Period
TBL 2, OTT 4

7:07 Brady Tkachuk (2) – Jake Sanderson, Artem Zub

After Artem Zub played the puck behind the Senators net to Jake Sanderson, he fed the puck to Tkachuk at the blue line. Tkachuck took the puck at full speed to the crease and his backhand shot went top shelf on Tomkins to increase the Senators lead.

TBL 3, OTT 5

2:37 Tim Stützle (1) – Tkachuk, Korpisalo

Tampa Bay pulled Tomkins with just over four minutes left. Stützle hit the empty net to lock in Ottawa’s win.