Emmy Award-wining, behind the scenes series, 'Recharge', set to return for a seventh season tomorrow night

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning’s Emmy Award-winning behind the scenes series, Recharge, returns for a seventh season this week. Episode 1 of the season, entitled “Another Go,” will debut on TampaBayLightning.com and the Lightning YouTube channel on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 at 7:30 p.m.

The season premiere immerses fans in the latest chapter of the Bolts’ journey as head coach Jon Cooper enters his 13th full season leading the team. With consistency as a guiding principle, the Lightning return with a roster largely intact from last year’s campaign. “Another Go” introduces fans to some of the new faces in Tampa Bay, including forward Pontus Holmberg and the newest addition to the coaching staff, Dan Hinote.

Fans will follow the Bolts beyond the rink as Recharge takes them inside George M. Steinbrenner Field for Victor Hedman’s ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays’ matchup with the Boston Red Sox. The team also had the chance to explore the facilities and take some swings in the batting cages at the Rays’ temporary home.

The episode also dives into the team’s franchise-best 6-0-0 start to the preseason and the tools needed to continue its strong play into the regular season. One of which is the Lightning power play, led by reigning Art Ross Trophy winner Nikita Kucherov.

Viewers will get an intimate look into the lives of players off the ice, including forward Jake Guentzel, who reflects on settling his family into Tampa and the camaraderie of a roster now wearing the Lightning bolt for another season together. With minimal roster turnover, expectations remain high for the Lightning as the team embarks on the 2025-26 campaign.

Fans can go back and relive all the magic and stories from previous seasons of Recharge by visiting HERE on TampaBayLightning.com.