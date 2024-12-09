Brayden Point named NHL's Second Star of the week

NEW YORK (Dec. 9, 2024) – Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk, Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point and Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill – three players selected to the rosters for February’s 4 Nations Face-Off – have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Dec. 8.

SECOND STAR – BRAYDEN POINT, C, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Point notched four points in each of his two contests (2-6—8), sharing the League lead in assists and placing second in points to lift the Lightning (14-9-2, 30 points) to a pair of wins. He posted his second career four-assist game (also Oct. 30, 2018 vs. NJD: 1-4—5) in a 8-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks Dec. 5. Point then factored on all four Tampa Bay goals (2-2—4) in a 4-2 triumph versus the Vancouver Canucks Dec. 8. He became the third different player in Lightning history to collect at least four points in consecutive games, joining Nikita Kucherov (5x, most recently March 19-21, 2024: 1-7—8) and Steven Stamkos (April 24-26, 2022: 4-4—8). Point also became the third player in franchise history to factor on at least eight straight team goals, also following Kucherov (3x) and Stamkos (1x). The 28-year-old Point – who ranks third in the NHL with 115 goals and 45 power-play goals since the start of 2022-23 – has found the score sheet in 17 of his 21 total appearances this season, compiling 18-11—29 (1.38 P/GP). He leads the NHL in power-play goals (10), ranks second in shooting percentage (minimum: 1 SOG/GP; 36.7%) and sits third in total goals (18).