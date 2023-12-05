Bolts Best Player of the Month: Nikita Kucherov

Well, this one was pretty easy.

Nikita Kucherov has been on a tear through the past five weeks, capping a historic month with a currently ongoing point streak.

Kucherov produced 2.00 points per game and led the NHL with 9-19—28 in 14 contests in November. He found the scoresheet in 12 of his 14 appearances, including assists and points in his last eight outings to close the month (4-12—16).

Kuch produced six multi-point efforts including a five-point night in Ottawa and a five-point night against Toronto. And he wasn’t done there. Kucherov matched a franchise record with two goals and four assists, marking the first six-point performance by any NHL player this season in Andrei Vasilevskiy’s return against Carolina.

All in all, Kucherov’s 28 points were the fourth-most in a calendar month in Tampa Bay history. The 30-year-old winger currently tops the NHL with 40 points and is second in assists with 25 on the season. He was named the NHL’s First Star of the Month for November.