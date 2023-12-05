Bolts Best Player of the Month: Nikita Kucherov

The NHL's First Star of November is also our pick for player of the month

PlayerOfTheMonthWinner_1920x1080
By Thompson Brandes
@ThompsonBrandes TampaBayLightning.com

Well, this one was pretty easy.

Nikita Kucherov has been on a tear through the past five weeks, capping a historic month with a currently ongoing point streak.

Kucherov produced 2.00 points per game and led the NHL with 9-19—28 in 14 contests in November. He found the scoresheet in 12 of his 14 appearances, including assists and points in his last eight outings to close the month (4-12—16).

Kuch produced six multi-point efforts including a five-point night in Ottawa and a five-point night against Toronto. And he wasn’t done there. Kucherov matched a franchise record with two goals and four assists, marking the first six-point performance by any NHL player this season in Andrei Vasilevskiy’s return against Carolina.

All in all, Kucherov’s 28 points were the fourth-most in a calendar month in Tampa Bay history. The 30-year-old winger currently tops the NHL with 40 points and is second in assists with 25 on the season. He was named the NHL’s First Star of the Month for November.

News Feed

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning bounce back with shutout win over Dallas Stars

The Backcheck: Bolts bounce back with shutout win over Stars
The Most Wholesome 1,000 Club in Hockey

The Most Wholesome 1,000 Club in Hockey
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Dallas Stars 0

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Stars 0
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Dallas Stars 0

Recap: Lightning 4, Stars 0
Mark Barry honored as Lightning Community Hero

Mark Barry honored as Lightning Community Hero
Krenn: The best defenseman in franchise history skates in his 1,000th game

Krenn: The best defenseman in franchise history skates in his 1,000th game
In Their Own Words: Olle Hedman

In Their Own Words: Olle Hedman
Nuts & Bolts: A rematch vs. the Dallas Stars

Nuts & Bolts: A rematch vs. the Stars
The Backcheck: An ugly loss to the Dallas Stars

The Backcheck: An ugly loss to the Stars
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Dallas Stars 8, Tampa Bay Lightning 1

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Stars 8, Lightning 1
Recap: Dallas Stars 8, Tampa Bay Lightning 1

Recap: Stars 8, Lightning 1
Nuts & Bolts: First of two straight against the Dallas Stars

Nuts & Bolts: First of two straight against the Stars
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov named NHL's First Star of the Month

Kucherov named NHL's First Star of the Month
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning can't capitalize on fast start, fall to Pittsburgh Penguins

The Backcheck: Bolts can't capitalize on fast start, fall to Pittsburgh
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Pittsburgh Penguins 4 Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Penguins 4 Lightning 2
Recap: Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Recap: Penguins 4, Lightning 2
Nuts & Bolts: Tampa Bay Lightning host Pittsburgh Penguins on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning host Penguins on Hockey Fights Cancer Night
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning drop back-to-back contests out west

The Backcheck: Lightning drop back-to-back contests out west