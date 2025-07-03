Dev Camp Notebook: Let the games begin and check-ins with Kurth, Baldwin

Sure, it’s not the Stanley Cup.

But there is shiny hardware up for grabs this week at the Tampa Bay Lightning annual 3-on-3 development camp tournament, which reached a new pace on Thursday as players kicked off the two-day competition.

Fans joined for the fun in the afternoon to see the future of the Lightning in game action, where one team took a clear early lead in the chase for the tournament trophy.

We also caught up with Connor Kurth, who signed his entry-level contract with the Lightning this year, as well as one of the newest Bolts in 2025 fifth-round pick Everett Baldwin.

The trophy is shined as play begins

Skaters are split into five teams and are playing a round-robin tournament across Thursday and Friday, culminating with the top two teams meeting in the championship game just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Teams:

Team Andreychuk—D Everett Baldwin, F Hagen Burrows, F Connor Kurth, D Maddox Labre, F Kaden Pitre, F Klavs Veinbergs

Team Bradley—D Warren Clark, F Joe Connor, F Lucas Mercuri, F Marco Mignosa, F Noah Steen

Team Lecavalier—F Callum Arnott, F Will Elger, F Cooper Flinton, F Ethan Gauthier, D Grant Spada

Team Richards—F Aiden Foster, D Jan Golicic, F Jack Harvey, F Benjamin Rautiainen, F Jayson Shaugabay

Team St. Louis—F Ethan Czata, D Dyllan Gill, F Sawyer Mayes, F Milo Roelens, F Rainers Rullers, F Joona Saarelainen

The tournament trophy is engraved with quite a few names that have advanced to play games for the Lightning, as well as a few that advanced to play for other NHL teams.

Team Richards won all three of its Thursday games in regulation to take a spot in the championship game on Friday, while Team St. Louis and Team Andreychuk are tied with four standings points. Team Bradley and Team Lecavalier each have two points through day one.

Forward duo Benjamin Rautiainen and Jayson Shaugabay combined for multiple goals for Team Richards, while 2024 fourth-round pick Hagen Burrows scored the first goal by any player in the tournament opener. That opening was won by 2025 seventh-round pick Marco Mignosa on a shootout goal.

Kurth ‘living his dream’ by signing entry-level contract

Forward Connor Kurth took a big jump last season at the University of Minnesota.

Kurth, a sixth-round selection by Tampa Bay in the 2022 NHL Draft, set career highs in goals (18), assists (21) and points (39) in 40 games with the Golden Gophers. Kurth scored 11 points in his freshman season before jumping to 21 points as a sophomore, leading to more growth last season at the University of Minnesota.

Kurth credited linemates Jimmy Clark and Matthew Wood for his offensive boon, adding he felt ready to jump into a more offensive role last season.

The 21-year-old forward then signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Lightning in March.

Kurth has focused on fitness since being drafted by the Lightning, and his on-ice aim has been establishing a better two-way game.

“It was something I really focused on was taking more pride in my defensive play. I know that's something they really harp on here and really want you to dial in, and I saw that when I was in Syracuse at the end of this year,” Kurth said. “I think it still needs work, but that was definitely something I've taken a big step in since I've been drafted.”

Kurth played five games for Tampa Bay’s AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch, last season and earned his first career assist. Kurth’s first few games in Syracuse took some adjusting, and he took note of the need to stay focused and prepared the entire time you’re on the ice.

“The biggest thing was just how detailed everything was, and you’ve got to be dialed in every second of the day. As soon as you lose focus, your guy jumps by you, or if you don't make the play that you need to make, it's in the back of your net or you're staying in your zone for another minute,” he said. “So right now I think it's just the details and working on that and being dialed in every second.”

Kurth said signing with Tampa Bay is a dream come true. His focus remains on improving his game to hopefully someday reach the NHL. Kurth helped Team Andreychuk earn its lone win on Thursday, tying the game by deking past a defender and roofing a backhand shot. He added a penalty shot goal to seal the win.

“You’re really living your dream being a professional athlete,” he said. “Since you’re a kid, that’s kind of all you want to do. Ever since I was drafted here, I have wanted to be part of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and I was fortunate enough to get that contract. Now the real work starts of trying to make the roster and stick.”

Baldwin joins the fold

Everett Baldwin was sitting at home in Providence, Rhode Island, surrounded by family and friends when he learned the Tampa Bay Lightning were selecting him with their fifth-round selection,151st overall, in the 2025 NHL Draft last Saturday.

Baldwin is among the players participating in this year’s development camp, which closes on Friday with the second day of the 3-on-3 tournament.

“Taking all the calls and stuff was pretty surreal just knowing that it happened,” Baldwin said of being drafted. “It was awesome.”

The 18-year-old defenseman spent last season playing for St. George’s School, a prep school in Rhode Island. His coach was one of the first people to call after learning Baldwin was drafted following a season in which he scored 10 goals and 20 points before adding three assists in seven games in the USHL.

The 6-foot, 179-pound defenseman prides himself on his ability to make plays at both ends of the ice.

“I’m a confident, two-way defenseman who has really good transition speed and likes to produce offense and can play in the rush a lot,” he said. “I think most of the time I’m one of the faster guys on the ice, and I think that helps in my game for sure.”

Baldwin will play for the Saint John Sea Dogs of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) this winter, where he hopes to improve as a skater after working with the Lightning staff this week. He is committed to play NCAA hockey at Providence College.

His first impression of the Lightning organization has been extremely positive, he said.

“First-class, professional and kind. Everyone says ‘Hi’ all the time. It’s a ton of fun to be here.”