The Lightning celebrated their 2,500th game in franchise history this week, the fourth-most successful team to do so with 1,162 wins.

The milestone also arrived on quite the week, you may have heard, with the Bolts acquiring Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand from Seattle in a midseason deal that fastened the Lightning into an ambitious Stanley Cup playoff race.

Time will tell if bringing home Tampa Bay’s most coveted dolly cart enthusiast will pay off. But the buzzworthy deadline got us to reminiscing. What are some of the benchmarks, moves and moments that most deeply impacted the trajectory of the franchise, and even the league at large? The moments that, in hindsight, ended up shaping the best of times for the Bolts?

There are a multitude of turning points throughout franchise history that come to mind, but we landed on a select few that weigh heaviest in the “What if this doesn’t happen?” sentiment. Narrowing this sort of list down to 25 was a chore for the ages. And it’s especially tasking when you consider that probably no one in the comments will provide their input, or tell us the things we missed, or attempt to shoot this list into the sun.

Without fail, here are 25 moments that swung Lightning history.

September 12, 1990 – A franchise gets its name

As far as team names go, the Tampa Bay Lightning is objectively up there, especially for a sport as inherently dynamic as hockey. So it seems wise to include founder Phil Esposito’s announcement of Tampa Bay’s first-ever NHL franchise name off the rip.

But in the earliest stages of the organization, alternative team names were said to include the Oceanics, Gators and Pelicans. Turns out, those were mostly a ruse. Before they were even awarded the team, Esposito attended a barbecue at friend and local lawyer Bennie Lazzara’s house, when one of Tampa’s notorious thunderstorms rolled in.

“At that time, Lazzara’s mom, who was 84 or 85 at the time, she comes out the back door and she hears us talking about the name and says, ‘You ought to name the team the Lightning,’” Esposito told the Lightning in 2017. “And I turned around and I went, ‘That’s it. That’s the name of this team.'”

No word yet on when Mrs. Lazzara's statue will be dedicated in Thunder Alley.