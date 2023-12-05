The Most Wholesome 1,000 Club in Hockey

The first member of the Lightning to reach 1,000 games was drafted No. 1 overall in June 1998.
America was flocking like mad to see Doctor Dolittle and Armageddon. The No. 1 song in the country was Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine.” In hindsight, a bizarrely astute analogy to Tampa Bay’s landing of Vinny Lecavalier.
Lecavalier was The Boy—the most coveted hockey prospect in some time. He was 6’4” with tremendous reach and mittens of Aphrodite. A sharpshooter who saw the ice like an oracle. He was the 18-year-old “Michael Jordan of hockey” according to then Lightning owner Art Williams. A bit of hyperbole looking back, but the career that followed was prolific, especially for a young franchise and fanbase.
We celebrated his wins and milestones on Nokia 6110s and AOL Instant Messenger. And there were many.
He made his first of four All-Star games in 2002-03 and led the Lightning to their first Stanley Cup win in franchise history the next season. Jon Cooper still keeps a picture of Lecavalier’s rally-cry fight from Game 3 in the Lightning locker room.
“I am away from my computer right now while Vinny Lecavalier beats the onions out of Jarome Iginla.”
He scored 52 goals in 2007 and retained his Captain status for good in 2008. He even put out a SmartHockey 21-day workout for the kids. And Vinny was a hero for the kids. He raised countless dollars and endless support for families battling pediatric cancer in the bay area. The Vinny Lecavalier Foundation still has its own Pediatric Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at All Children’s Hospital in St. Pete.
All of this reached a culmination in the Silver Stick ceremony of Lecavalier’s 1,000th game in January 2013. A ceremony at Amalie Arena saw Lecavalier joined by his family and showered with adoration from the fans who watched him grow up.
Looking on from the ice that night were Victor Hedman and Steven Stamkos.
* * *