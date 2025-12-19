Recap: Kings 2, Lightning 1

Tampa Bay fell short to Los Angeles after a pair of goals from Adrian Kempe

251218-Recap-TBL
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

A pair of Adrian Kempe goals resulted in a 2-1 loss for the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

Oliver Bjorkstrand’s power-play goal gave the host Lightning a 1-0 lead in the first period, but Kempe scored twice in the middle frame to steal the game for the visitors.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 18 saves, while Anton Forsberg made 31 for the Kings.

Tampa Bay is now 18-13-3 with the loss. They next play the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. this Saturday at Benchmark International Arena.

Scoring summary

First period

TBL 1, LAK 0

12:54 Oliver Bjorkstrand (5) - Anthony Cirelli, Jake Guentzel - PP

The Lightning took advantage of a 3-on-2 rush on the power play, and Oliver Bjorkstrand buried his own rebound for a first period lead.

Shots on goal: TBL 11, LAK 8

Second period

TBL 1, LAK 1

5:21 Adrian Kempe (12) - Anze Kopitar, Corey Perry

The Kings tied the game with a shot from the top of the faceoff circles.

LAK 2, TBL 1

15:58 Kempe (13) - Unassisted

Kempe handed the Kings their first lead with a backhand bury on a breakaway late in the second period.

Shots on goal: LAK 9, TBL 8

Third period

None.

Total shots: TBL 31, LAK 20

