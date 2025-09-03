Walking Together Forever As Champions

“There were four games to play first before the championship, and he had shutouts in all of them,” he said of his father. “And then the fifth game was for the championship against Canada.”

But the Rangers almost never even made it to Prague. Like this year’s Team USA, they’d held a small training camp beforehand in Germany, at the Bavarian ski resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

But there’d been a prior stopover in Paris.

“They were in Paris and they trashed a hotel so badly that (coach) Walter (Brown) had to bail them out of jail,” Michael Cosby said.

The freed Rangers arrived for the weeklong 10-team tournament, played on Czechoslovakia’s first artificial ice rink in an outdoor, all-wooden Štvanice stadium opened just three months prior.

Their debut on Feb. 21, 1933, ended in a 7-0 victory over Switzerland. They blanked Poland 2-0 the following day. The real test came one day later against the undefeated host Czech team, boasting the tournament’s top scorer in Josef Malecek.

But the eventual bronze medalist Czechs were no match for the Rangers, who scored once in the first period and four more times in the second ahead of a 6-0 blowout. That put them in the semi-final against Austria after a day off, which did the Americans good as they scored twice in the first two periods for a 4-0 victory.

The Rangers were in the final with 21 goals scored, zero against. U.S. top scorer Palmer had nine goals, while defenseman Langmaid had four.

An American team making the championship game wasn’t that surprising. They’d won silver at the prior year’s Winter Olympics in Lake Placid – with Palmer and Garrison both on that squad -- and the year before that at the 1931 world championship, beaten out for gold by Canada both times.

And now, the U.S. would play another Canadian team, the Toronto National Sea Fleas coached by controversial future Toronto Maple Leafs owner Harold Ballard. The Sea Fleas had gone undefeated, scoring 16 goals while allowing just one and beating the Czechs 4-0 in the semi-final.

“Canada never lost to anybody in those days,” Cosby’ son said.

But the U.S. nearly beaten them at the prior year’s Olympics, blowing two leads in a game that finished 2-2 and allowed Canada to claim gold on total points. Heading into the 1933 final, the Americans weren’t intimidated.

◆◆◆

The atmosphere as Daccord stood in his crease 92 years later, awaiting his own tournament opener in Herning against the host Denmark squad, could indeed be described as intimidating. This was the first time the Danish farming community, population 50,000, had co-hosted a major hockey event, with Stockholm, Sweden, doing the tournament’s other games.

And Herning’s populace was certainly up for the event, turning out 10,500 strong in packed Jyske Bank Boxen Arena.

“It was insane,” said Daccord, who’d earned the opening nod over goalie Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins. “I’d never played in an international, and it’s so much more like soccer. It was a European atmosphere with flags and drums and chanting and singing the whole time.

“And to get the opportunity to play wearing the “USA” jersey for the first time was quite emotional for me.”

For the fans as well. The world championship is revered by European hockey nations.

“You knew that for the Europeans, this is really their World Cup,” Kraken equipment manager Camelio said. “This is their version of a soccer World Cup. It’s not like in the U.S. and Canada, right? A lot of these guys play together all year long. So, it’s kind of a different vibe.”

For decades, the Soviet Union, Europe and Scandinavia didn’t have NHL players. The national squads sent to the world championship were their best, while Canada and the U.S. couldn’t send pros until the late 1970s. And even then, the NHLers were from teams that didn’t make the Stanley Cup Playoffs and often went over reluctantly.

European teams nowadays also add NHL ringers to rosters of players from various domestic pro leagues. Those stars have bolstered prior non-hockey powers such as Switzerland, silver medalists the last two years, with the likes of NHL mainstays Kevin Fiala, Nico Hischier, Nino Niederreiter, Timo Meier and Jonas Siegenthaler.

“This is a huge tournament for European teams,” Beniers said. “Even now, with the players they have in the NHL, once their season is over, they’re heading right to their world championship teams with no questions asked about whether they really want to go or not.

“That’s just what you do. You go play for your country. I think that’s cool of them. For us, that’s kind of a similar approach we had this year with players we had on our team.”

Team USA, captained by Zach Werenski, featured NHL talents such as Tage Thompson, Brady Skjei, Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley, Cutter Gauthier and Connor Garland. Looking up at the rafters of the arena in Herning as their national anthem played, they’d have seen a banner with the retired number of Minnesota native Todd Bjorkstrand.

It was the onetime minor leaguer’s arrival in Herning in 1988 that made it the epicenter of Danish hockey. The father of former Kraken forward Oliver Bjorkstrand became the Wayne Gretzky of pro hockey in Denmark as a star player for the Herning Blue Fox and later its version of Scotty Bowman as a championship coach.

His son and four other Herning players – sons of his own former coach and three of his teammates he’d helped lure there -- became the first Danish-raised NHLers.

Denmark’s inaugural international hockey foray at the 1949 world championship had seen a 47-0 loss to Canada. It would be more than 50 years before Denmark again competed in the tournament’s top bracket, a resurgence largely due to the elder Bjorkstrand. And now, Herning was hosting the world’s biggest annual international hockey showcase, meaning this opener was more than a hockey game.

And Denmark played that way, matching the Americans' energy-wise on the much larger European rink surface – 13 ½ feet wider than in the NHL. Daccord had to be alert throughout the opening period, stopping all nine shots faced before teammate Gauthier opened the scoring late in the frame.

“It’s just much wider, that’s the biggest difference,” Daccord said of the rink and covering his angles properly. “You have to be patient and let the play come to you, which can be hard at times.”

But Team USA figured things out by the second period, outshooting the home side 21-8 and getting an early Cooley goal. Midway through the period, Beniers turned the tide decisively by cleanly winning a faceoff, heading straight to the net and redirecting a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke for a 3-0 lead.

The Americans scored midway through the third, and then Beniers capped a 5-0 win in the final minutes with a one-timed slapper from the high slot for his second goal of the game.

Just like goalie Cosby and their Team USA predecessors in 1933, Daccord and his squad had an opening shutout. Beniers was named U.S. Player of the Game.

Winning the opener was big, Beniers said, because the U.S. set aside the pro-Denmark crowd, early penalties and things that didn’t go their way. And they also beat an unexpectedly strong Danish team, one that would eventually shock the world by eliminating Canada to allow the U.S. to avoid facing its North American nemesis.

“There are a lot of little things that could bug you, whether it’s the ice size, or the calls because you’re playing in Europe,” Beniers said. “And we just decided to go out and play.”

Two days later, they did just that again in beating Hungary 6-0. As in 1933, the U.S. had opened with consecutive shutouts, this time behind goalie Swayman as he and Daccord alternated games early on.

The U.S. had some needed cushion ahead of tougher upcoming games. They were also embracing the small-town environment, playing their first seven tournament games in Herning and drawing huge crowds for each.

“It was fun, we had a blast,” Beniers said. “We’re in this tiny little town in Denmark, and it’s maybe not a huge hockey country, and then to have all those people come out to the games, it was just fun to see all those fans in the building.”

Camelio feels the prolonged stay in Herning brought the group of disparate NHL players closer together. “You’re in this small town and you don’t really know anybody, so the guys stuck close together,” he said. “They’d all head out to eat in a group and I think it really helped them get to know one another like a team.”

The small-town vibe could have its drawbacks, though. Team USA, in its third game, ran into a defensive wall against Switzerland and took a 3-0 afternoon loss. That evening, the U.S. players left their hotel in search of a place to eat.

“And we get to the main street and it’s filled with all Switzerland fans,” Beniers said. “So, we walk down the street and they start cheering these chants and clapping and thanking us. It was pretty cool they cared that much to be out there, but obviously pretty demoralizing for us in that moment.”

And a lesson to not take any team lightly, especially a Swiss squad that had lost the gold medal to Czechia the prior year.

“They have guys that can skate and know how to play on a big rink,” said Daccord, named U.S. Player of the Game for stopping 24 of 27 shots. “We just couldn’t find a way to break through their defensive structure. It’s just a different game on that rink and it took us a bit of time to get adjusted to that.”

Camelio said it was obvious the Swiss, despite a handful of NHL stars, had been together longer in the country’s domestic league and were more used to their respective styles of play.

“They had four or five NHL players on their team but they competed with us, and we had 23 NHL players,” Camelio said. “But they knew each other. They all play together all year.”

It was something the U.S. needed to come to terms with as the tournament progressed. And they did, surviving a late scare and beating Norway 6-5 on the first of two overtime goals Buffalo Sabres star Thompson would score in the tournament.

The next game was Daccord’s final start in net, beating Kraken teammate Philipp Grubauer and Germany 6-3. “We were up 3-0 and then the next thing I know, it’s 3-3,” Daccord said. “But we battled back and found a way to win. So, that was a big win for us. It was cool to see our team be so resilient and fight back.”