Kraken Have Been Cooking At Home

Home is where the Kraken have had plenty of collective heart lately, and it’s been a key boost as they continue an early-season surge.

They are off to their best start in franchise history overall and at Climate Pledge Arena, where they remain unbeaten in four outings at 3-0-1 with a chance to further that in three upcoming games ahead of heading back on the road. Prior to winning their third home game on Oct. 25, the earliest they’d done that was Nov. 4 of their 2021-22 expansion campaign, and it subsequently took them until the Nov. 12-17 range to manage their first three Climate Pledge victories in each of the next three seasons.

“We’ve been inconsistent,” Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn said of the team’s past home play. “We know our home record needs to be better. And we know we’ll always have the crowd to back us up to do it.

“So, we want to make this a hard place to play.”

The Kraken take a 5-2-3 overall mark into Saturday night’s contest against the New York Rangers, bolstered by home victories over Vegas, Edmonton, and Anaheim squads currently sporting winning records.

Prior to this season, the Kraken were 71-75-18 at Climate Pledge for a .976 home points percentage that’s only marginally better than their 71-78-15 mark and .957 points percentage on the road.

Teams count on having far better home records to boost overall totals. The Kraken know this and made a significant logistical change this season to better their chances of prevailing at home.

They’d held their pregame morning skates at Climate Pledge their first season, largely due to logistics surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. In the following seasons, though, the game day skates took place at the Kraken Community Iceplex. That created a situation where visiting teams would often get a better pregame feel for the Climate Pledge ice than the Kraken did.

So, this season, they’ve switched the pregame skates back to Climate Pledge.