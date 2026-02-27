Cheering On: Black Hockey History

As Kraken fans return to Climate Pledge Arena bringing the usual high-decibel noise to our hometown NHL team, Tacoma’s Lincoln High School Cheer Team will add a significant and distinct flair of their own on the ice during the second intermission of Saturday’s home game against division rival Vancouver. The all-girl Stomp and Shake cheerleading squad will perform as part of the Kraken’s Black Hockey History Night, presented by Amazon. The extra oomph and skilled choreography will be perfectly timed to provide a jolt of energy always welcome before the pivotal third period of Kraken home games.

“We are one of the few Stomp and Shake cheer teams in the state,” said Brandi Graise, head coach at Lincoln Tacoma, referring to membership in the National Stomp and Shake Cheerleading Federation. “We work with rhythm and beat. We’re a little sassy. Oh, my girls are definitely sassy.”

The Lincoln team will activate that sass in a medley, or mashup, of cheers in the Atrium pre-game and ramp it up even more during second intermission not to be missed. The girls, grades nine through 12, will debut a new Black History Month segment performed for the first time Friday during an all-student assembly at Lincoln.

Lincoln’s cheer team members don’t short themselves on having fun and enjoying the camaraderie. But arguably the biggest gift to the girls is a boost in self-esteem for both learning the routines and sticking with the process. Graise said some team members might not be thinking college is next when they join the squad, but the sense of accomplishment extends to life aspirations.

“Lincoln is one of the most diverse high schools in Tacoma and Seattle,” said Graise. “We are building self-respect. My two seniors last year weren’t sure about college when they started here, but one is at university and the other is studying at a community college.”

Honoring Contributions of the Black Community

There are plenty more high points for fans attending Saturday’s Black Hockey History game (puck drop is 7 p.m.) The night is part of the franchise’s Kraken Common Thread program intended to elevate and amplify voices in the community to foster an environment of inclusivity and remove barriers in the sport, so that one day all can feel welcome and accepted in the space. Here’s a look at important moments and activities unfolding Saturday:

Anchor Auction Proceeds to Black Future Co-op Fund

Saturday’s Anchor Auction will feature a futuristic Black Hockey History jersey designed by local artist Damon Brown, plus related apparel. Brown drew inspiration from some of his favorite comic books while paying homage to Willie O’Ree, who broke the Black color line in the NHL, plus other Black players integral to the league’s history.