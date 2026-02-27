Cheering On: Black Hockey History

Saturday’s divisional matchup between the Kraken and Vancouver will be amplified by a night of celebrating Black Hockey History from local hero to song to cheer teams to a futuristic jersey

By Bob Condor
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

As Kraken fans return to Climate Pledge Arena bringing the usual high-decibel noise to our hometown NHL team, Tacoma’s Lincoln High School Cheer Team will add a significant and distinct flair of their own on the ice during the second intermission of Saturday’s home game against division rival Vancouver. The all-girl Stomp and Shake cheerleading squad will perform as part of the Kraken’s Black Hockey History Night, presented by Amazon. The extra oomph and skilled choreography will be perfectly timed to provide a jolt of energy always welcome before the pivotal third period of Kraken home games.  

“We are one of the few Stomp and Shake cheer teams in the state,” said Brandi Graise, head coach at Lincoln Tacoma, referring to membership in the National Stomp and Shake Cheerleading Federation. “We work with rhythm and beat. We’re a little sassy. Oh, my girls are definitely sassy.” 

The Lincoln team will activate that sass in a medley, or mashup, of cheers in the Atrium pre-game and ramp it up even more during second intermission not to be missed. The girls, grades nine through 12, will debut a new Black History Month segment performed for the first time Friday during an all-student assembly at Lincoln. 

Lincoln’s cheer team members don’t short themselves on having fun and enjoying the camaraderie. But arguably the biggest gift to the girls is a boost in self-esteem for both learning the routines and sticking with the process. Graise said some team members might not be thinking college is next when they join the squad, but the sense of accomplishment extends to life aspirations. 

“Lincoln is one of the most diverse high schools in Tacoma and Seattle,” said Graise. “We are building self-respect. My two seniors last year weren’t sure about college when they started here, but one is at university and the other is studying at a community college.” 

Honoring Contributions of the Black Community 

There are plenty more high points for fans attending Saturday’s Black Hockey History game (puck drop is 7 p.m.) The night is part of the franchise’s Kraken Common Thread program intended to elevate and amplify voices in the community to foster an environment of inclusivity and remove barriers in the sport, so that one day all can feel welcome and accepted in the space. Here’s a look at important moments and activities unfolding Saturday:  

Anchor Auction Proceeds to Black Future Co-op Fund 

Saturday’s Anchor Auction will feature a futuristic Black Hockey History jersey designed by local artist Damon Brown, plus related apparel. Brown drew inspiration from some of his favorite comic books while paying homage to Willie O’Ree, who broke the Black color line in the NHL, plus other Black players integral to the league’s history.

Inspired from an early age by comic books, heroic storylines, classical art, illustration, and urban design, local artist Damon Brown blends bold color, motion, texture, and narrative to create work that’s meant to be felt as much as it’s seen. This artwork envisions a futuristic hockey league that celebrates the evolution and impact of Black athletes in the sport — honoring pioneers like Willie O’Ree, who broke the NHL’s color barrier in 1958, and the many Black players whose perseverance and talent helped shape the game.

The online and in-person auction will benefit the Black Future Co-op Fund by and for Black Washingtonians. It ignites generational wealth, health, and well-being for Black Washingtonians through Black community-led philanthropy. It envisions a Washington state, working cooperatively, where all Black people are liberated, prosperous, and self-determined to fully live their lives. It is a cooperative model of philanthropy rooted in the beauty, soulfulness, and strength of Blackness. By investing in generational prosperity, connecting Black communities for collective power, promoting truthful Black narratives and shifting the philanthropic paradigm, it advances community-led solutions that support the creation of a radically free future. 

Kraken Unity Fund Hero of the Deep: Robert Delgardo 

Legendary Rainier Beach High coach Robert Delgardo will be honored for his long-time with the Northwest Black Pioneers (NWBP), most especially influencing the youth of Southeast Seattle to become not just better athletes, but leaders, scholars and men of dignity and character.  

NWBP “believes in the power of education and the potential of every individual to make a positive impact and committed to fostering a community where BIPOC youth can embrace their heritage, define their future and help shape a more inclusive and equitable society.​” The organization’s mission is to inspire and empower BIPOC youth through educational programs and exposure to historically Black Colleges and Universities. The $32,000 Unity Fund disbursement will help provide the necessary resources and support to help Black students to thrive academically and personally.

More Fun and Personalities for Fans 

The celebration of Black Hockey History night won’t stop there. The house DJ for the night is DJ Supa Sam, who be hyping the crowd during pre-game and intermissions from the Toyota Top Deck. DJ Supa Sam is the DJ of the Seattle Seahawks and we all know that worked out this season!

Admitting to a personal favorite of this reporter, the incomparable Tommie Burton will sing the national anthem (check out colleague Alison Lukan’s profile at [. No Kraken players are jealous of course, but Burton does get some thunderous cheers after his renditions at most home games. 

Not to be missed: Seattle vocalist Kenisha Blackman will sing, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (the Black National Anthem) pregame.

Artist Meet & Greet

In addition to Damon Brown, spotlighted on the arena twin boards, fans can meet local artists Barry Johnson and Moses Sun on the main concourse (LL2). Barry Johnson designed Black Hockey History Jersey for Kraken's 2023-24 Season. Moses Sun designed the jersey for the 2022-23 Season.

