Kraken Still Look Sluggish In Another Road Loss

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – Kraken head coach Lane Lambert had warned heading into this finale of back-to-back matchups that Thursday night’s opponent was very similar to the one that dismantled his squad the prior evening.

The St. Louis Blues may have one of the NHL’s worst records, but they went out nevertheless and validated Lambert’s concerns by handing the Kraken a 5-1 loss at Enterprise Center in another game in which the visitors had trouble with an opponent’s physical play. Much like their game against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday, the Kraken were out-muscled at key moments.

“They’re big, they’re strong, they go to the net hard, they go to the paint,” Lambert said of a Blues team that had dropped three straight and eight of 10 coming in. “They’re a good team at home. So, it’s going to be a man’s game tonight.”

That game was effectively decided, as it had been in Dallas, by an early second period flurry. The Blues saw Jordan Kyrou snap a 1-1 tie on a close-in passing play just over a minute in and then Dylan Holloway poked home a loose puck in the crease just 23 seconds later for his second of three goals in the game.

The Kraken appeared to have gotten a goal back on a Ryker Evans point shot through traffic midway through the period. But the Blues challenged for an earlier offside that was missed and video replay confirmed this was true and the goal was taken off the board.

Pius Suter added another Blues goal early in the third period to put things out of reach. Holloway then capped his hat trick with an empty netter with three minutes to go and Philipp Grubauer pulled for an extra attacker.

Kaapo Kakko scored a first period goal for the Kraken in his first game action since winning a bronze medal with Team Finland at the Winter Olympics.

The St. Louis goals didn’t come mainly as the result of close-range tip-ins as the Stars had managed. But the Blues did generate all their goals through hard work down deep, starting with Holloway’s first period goal on a one-timer from the left circle after a nice Jonatan Berggren pass from behind the net.

Kyrou’s goal resulted off an odd-man rush in which he and Pavel Buchnevic got in deep and completed a nifty two-way passing sequence. And then, as that goal was still being announced, a net front scramble resulted in Holloway poking the puck home from the crease with three or four Kraken defenders standing in the immediate vicinity.

Something else that looked awfully similar to the prior night was the Kraken needing just under half of the opening period to register their first shot on goal. In Dallas, they’d needed just more than seven minutes from the start of the game.

Prior to that initial Kraken shot and right after the opening goal, Kraken defender Adam Larsson got belted by Nathan Walker along the side boards and ended up partway onto the Blues bench. It was an example of the Blues laying on the body and outhitting the Kraken throughout.

The visitors did recover somewhat before the end of the period unleashing a five-shot barrage in just a couple of minutes at backup Blues netminder Joel Hoefer and Kakko popped home a rebound off one of them to tie the game up.

But it wasn’t enough for the Kraken to avoid a second consecutive loss coming out of the break with only two dozen contests left in the regular season. The Kraken once again found themselves mostly passing pucks around the perimeter during their power play chances without generating much in the way of quality scoring threats.

Their energy level was inconsistent at best and there were ample stretches of the game where they simply appeared to vanish.