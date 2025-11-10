Showing Up For Military Families In Need

Michelle Horn spent 21 years in the U.S. Army and witnessed firsthand the value of free temporary lodging for families of military members needing hospitalization.

While attending a Kraken practice session in September on Military Day at Kraken Camp, presented by Starbucks Coffee Company, Horn described how a service member she was once stationed with in Germany had a son who fell ill and was flown to Washington for specialized care at the Madigan Army Medical Center on Joint Base Lewis McChord. The service member, his wife and another of their children all made the trip overseas and received complimentary lodging at one of this state’s three Fisher House properties built adjacent to military hospitals.

“His son got sick and had to come all the way out here, so they sent the whole family over to be with him,” said Horn, who now serves as a vice-president of communications for Fisher House Foundation, which builds such hosting facilities near U.S. military hospitals nationwide as well as in Germany and the United Kingdom. “It really took the pressure off them to have a place to stay given everything else they were dealing with.”

This marks the second season in which Starbucks has embarked on a Military Commitment initiative with the Kraken that launched in September at the team’s Community Iceplex. The initiative aims to recognize, honor, and support active-duty service members, veterans, and their families by recognizing them at Kraken games, offering discounted tickets through platforms like Vet Tix, supporting veteran-focused organizations, and participating in events like Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 11 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Service members attending the training camp event received free Starbucks coffee, specialty items and a chance to partake in a free skate on the main Iceplex rink once practice was done. Upon conclusion of morning workouts, Kraken center Matty Beniers presented Fisher House Foundation with a $50,000 Puck Drop donation check on behalf of Starbucks.

Horn, who retired from the Army with a Lieutenant Colonel’s rank, said the money will be used to purchase meals, supplies and other things so families staying at the area’s Fisher Houses have plenty of comfort items.

“The families of active-duty members, they go through a lot,” Horn said. “Military members are moving all the time. Families are under a lot of stress. And then you add in a medical issue and it all just compounds. By having a Fisher House, they don’t have to worry about the costs that come with that.

“These families are not from the area,” she added. “They’re coming from far away. So, they’ve got that dynamic going on. And if you can take that stress away, about where they’re going to stay and how much it’s going to cost.”

Starbucks chief social impact officer Kelly Goodejohn said the company has long worked to support families of active and retired military members.

“We are proud to be able to support Fisher House in supporting military and Veteran families in some of their most trying times,” Goodejohn said. “At Starbucks, we recognize the invaluable contributions those who serve, Veterans and their families have on our communities and in our coffeehouses. We have a deep appreciation for these individuals because of their sacrifices and are honored to be part of meaningful investments that support resources for health, well-being and empowerment.”

Starbucks had previously supported the Kraken Unity Fund before embarking last season on the Military Commitment Initiative, meant to align with their pledge to contribute positively to communities – notably, supporting action and programs for military and veteran communities rooted in opportunity and inclusion.

Beyond the Kraken initiative, Starbucks’ commitment to Veterans, those who serve and their families is year-round. Through Starbucks College Achievement Plan (SCAP), which delivers 100 percent up-front tuition coverage for a first-time bachelor’s degree, partners who are serving or have served in the military can extend the benefit to an eligible family member. Across the country, more than 250 Starbucks Military Family Stores – on or near military bases – serve as gathering places and create spaces for connection and belonging.

Landon Chiasson, 20, a Stryker Brigade Combat Team driver, was in the Iceplex stands watching the Kraken workouts alongside fellow infantrymen Lionel Reyes Lopez, 20, and Antonio Zarate, 21. None had witnessed hockey up close before, but were told about the Military Day event through a chain of command email and decided to check it out in person.

“It means a lot because it means that people care,” New Orleans native Chiasson said. “Because the jobs that we do are not easy. And anytime people can give something back it’s nice. Even though we don’t ask for it, it shows respect from a lot of people.”

Fisher House executive Stacy Thomas, on-hand with Horn to receive the $50,000 donation in-person from Beniers , had worked previously at one of the foundation’s houses in Landstuhl, Germany and said about 100 families a month stayed there during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. She added that beyond the $50,000 donation, having Starbucks and a major professional sports team like the Kraken partnering with Fisher House is enormous in helping spread the word about their activities.

“The exposure this will raise about Fisher House in the community is invaluable to us because we spend very little money on advertising,” Thomas said. “When someone like the Kraken and Starbucks have a reach that we don’t, it’s just so important for us.”