Kraken (3-2-2) at Jets (5-1-0) | 5:00 p.m.

One: Break the Slump

The Kraken have a shot at ending this grueling road trip on a high note but it certainly will take work. They are winless in their last five games against the Jets, which is their second longest active streak of futility against one opponent. Sure, they collected a point in each of last season’s games and were highly competitive. But it’s now 0-3-2 in the last five games versus the Jets dating back to March 8, 2024, which is second only to a mark of 0-5-1 facing Dallas since Dec. 18, 2023.

One key to ending this thing? Start playing more competitive hockey early on. The Kraken enjoyed a nice pushback the latter third of the game in Washington on Tuesday night but were already down three goals by that point. Turnovers really hurt the Kraken against the Caps as they gave the puck away twice as often, doing so eight times compared to Washington’s four. One lost battle along the boards resulted in a 3-on-1 chance the Caps converted into the game’s opening goal.

Grinding things out will be key against a formidable Jets opponent. The Kraken had Mason Marchment out on the ice for morning skate and coach Lane Lambert termed him a game-time decision. Having him back in the lineup would certainly help. Winnipeg allows a lot of shots to get through to stellar goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and so having Marchment around – plus a few others -- to get to the front of the net will be key.

Two: Limit the Chances

Joey Daccord was first off the ice in morning skate and should be back starting. His last time out, he served up five goals on 21 shots in Philadelphia and was yanked two periods in. Daccord had started five of the season’s first six games and looked a little weary against the Flyers. He’s had some rest now, but the Kraken simply cannot leave him unprotected the way they did with Matt Murray the initial two periods against the Caps – who had 16 shots on him in the second period alone.

One way to fend off Jets attackers is to keep blocking shots. The Kraken currently sit tied for fourth with Anaheim in shot blocks per game with 16.5.

Incidentally, Jaden Schwartz, who blocked a shot in Washington and was seen hobbling off the ice – but who finished the contest – was out skating this morning and should be ready to go here.

Three: Know the Foe

After losing their opener by one goal to Dallas, the Jets have reeled off five straight victories. They might very well be the best team the Kraken have faced thus far and that’s saying something given they’ve played Vegas and Toronto. Still, the Kraken beat both the Golden Knights and Maple Leafs, so this isn’t Mission Impossible. To do it, they’ll have to get to the net front versus Hellebuyck and having Marchment and Schwartz ready to go would help in that regard. The Jets have allowed only 1.6 goals per contest.

They also have a potent offense averaging 3.8 goals per game, with the top line of Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabe Vilardi among the NHL’s finest. It’s also a very deep set of forwards, one of them the Kraken coach’s nephew, Brad Lambert, who resides as a right wing on the third trio anchored by centerman Vladislav Namestnikov.

To slow them down, the Kraken will need to do a better job of executing their defensive structure. When they do that, they’ve shown they can compete against the best teams.

Projected lines/pairings (not official):

Catton-Beniers-Eberle

Marchment-Stephenson-Tolvanen

Schwartz-Wright-Nyman

Kartye-Meyers-Winterton

Dunn-Larsson

Lindgren-Oleksiak

Mahura-Fleury

Daccord