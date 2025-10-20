Kraken (3-0-2) at Flyers (2-2-1) | 4:00 p.m.

One: B. Catton, not doggin’

The Kraken enter the day one of only four remaining teams still unbeaten in regulation, but another full 60-minute effort is needed for that to continue minus regulars Jared McCann, Brandon Montour, Freddy Gaudreau, Kaapo Kakko and Ryker Evans. They are expected to have their No. 8 overall draft pick from 2024, Berkly Catton, make his NHL debut and it’s important they set him up for success. Catton was at his preseason best when teamed on a line with Matty Beniers, who was enough of a playmaker to free up space for the 19-year-old prospect.

Now that McCann is day-to-day with a lower body injury, Beniers is down a left wing on his line and that’s a position Catton also looked good at in preseason. So, it makes sense to pair the two former first round picks together along with veteran Jordan Eberle. The Kraken had been looking for a game to break Catton into, and the McCann injury forced their hand. Remember, the Kraken kept Catton for the opening roster largely because he has already dominated the major junior ranks and is still too young for AHL eligibility. He can play nine games for the Kraken before the first year of his three-year entry level contract kicks in, so they need to be somewhat sparing in how they use him.

A big part of Catton staying up with the team is the experience of hanging around and practicing with NHL players. Last week in Montreal, Catton sat up in the pressbox alongside team president Ron Francis, who pointed out various aspects of the game taking place down below. Francis did something similar with Shane Wright last season when he was a healthy scratch and the tutelage paid off once he returned to action. Nobody expects Catton to do what Wright did last season just yet, but getting an early jump on any NHL knowledge bits won’t hurt.

Two: New man Nyman on third line

Some chemistry was discovered the last game when right wing Jani Nyman was placed on a third line with Shane Wright and Mason Marchment about seven minutes into the second period. Not only did Nyman score his second goal of the road trip just seven minutes later, but the entire line seemed energized the rest of the way. Wright and Marchment both picked up their second points of the night with assists on Nyman’s goal. For Nyman to be successful, he needs to be as physically engaged as he was in that Toronto game. Having big bodies Nyman and Marchment digging after pucks and going to the net can only make Wright more successful as well.

Wright enters this one riding a three-game points streak in which he’s scored two goals and added two assists. With Nyman looking like he’ll be back on his line alongside Marchment, there’s a good chance Wright extends his streak to four.

Three: Know the Foe

As mentioned, the Flyers didn’t go to the playoffs last spring and had dropped three of their opening four games before prevailing in overtime against Minnesota on Saturday night. The Kraken have won two of their last three in Philadelphia, including a 4-1 victory last season. It’s early and tough to know what to make of any team right now. The Flyers are rebuilding but are supposed to be marginally better in the short term under new head coach Rick Tocchet and after acquiring mercurial young forward Trevor Zegras from Anaheim over the summer.

Zegras, 24, has an assist in each of his last four games to give him four points playing on the team’s third line.

Philly does have a top line capable of damage, led by 32-year-old captain Sean Couturier and his five points in five games. He plays on a top line with second-year winger Matvei Michkov, 20, a coveted No. 7 overall draft pick from 2023 who has just one goal and zero assists this season and got benched late in Saturday’s game for questionable decision making and ineffective puck play. Completing the top trio is Travis Konecny, 28, who has four goals and three assists in eight lifetime games against the Kraken.

Like we said, the Flyers are rebuilding and that always means inconsistency. But when they’re on, they can be dangerous and so the Kraken can’t ease up. Get two points here, they are guaranteed to head home later this week with a winning record.

Kraken lines/pairings (not official):

Catton-Beniers-Eberle

Schwartz-Stephenson-Tolvanen

Marchment-Wright-Nyman

Kartye-Hayden-Winterton

Dunn-Larsson

Lindgren-Oleksiak

Mahura-Fleury

Daccord