Seattle Kraken Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

SEATTLE (June 29, 2025) — The Seattle Kraken announced today the roster for the club's 2025 development camp. The camp roster currently features 30 players, including 12 forwards, 14 defensemen and four goaltenders. All six players from Seattle's 2025 draft class will also be in attendance.

Seattle's annual development camp for prospects and invited players will be held Monday, June 30 to Thursday, July 3 at Kraken Community Iceplex. The four-day camp will conclude with the third annual "Stucky Cup" 3-on-3 scrimmage named after Kraken Assistant Equipment Manager James Stucky.

Seattle Kraken 2025 Development Camp Roster

Among the prospects attending this year's development camp are Berkly Catton (1st rd., eighth overall in 2024), Julius Miettinen (2nd rd., 40th overall in 2024), Nathan Villeneuve (2nd rd., 63rd overall in 2024), Carson Rehkopf (2nd rd., 50th overall in 2023) and Tyson Jugnauth (4th rd., 100th overall in 2022).

All sessions except for the Stucky Cup will be closed to the public. Media interested in attending any of the on-ice sessions can reach out to Kyle Shohara or De'Aira Anderson for specific player requests.

Below is the schedule for the 2025 Seattle Kraken Development Camp. Please note that all times are subject to change.

Monday, June 30

Medicals and fitness testing

Media availability: approximately 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 1

Team Red: 10-11 a.m. - Defensemen (Rink 1)

Team Red: 10-11 a.m. - Goaltenders (Rink 2)

Team Blue: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - Forwards (Rink 1)

Media availability: approximately 1 p.m.

Wednesday, July 2

Team Blue: 10-11 a.m. - Forwards (Rink 1)

Team Blue: 11-11:30 a.m. - Skate testing (Rink 2)

Team Red: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - Defensemen (Rink 1)

Team Red: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - Goaltenders (Rink 2)

Team Red: 12:15-12:45 p.m. - Skate testing (Rink 1)

Media availability: approximately 1 p.m.

Thursday, July 3

10-11:15 a.m. - Stucky Cup 3-on-3 scrimmage (Rink 1)

Media availability: upon conclusion of the Stucky Cup