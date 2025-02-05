Seattle Kraken and Delta Dental of Washington launch official kids club -- Sea Patrol

Feb. 5, 2025 – SEATTLE – The Seattle Kraken kicked off its new kids club – Sea Patrol presented by Delta Dental of Washington on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Kraken fans, ages 12 and below, across the seven seas can hop on board to receive first access to Sea Patrol’s epic events, sweepstakes, contests, and one-of-a-kind content from the Kraken and Delta Dental personalities.

Members of Sea Patrol will receive the following benefits:

Quarterly newsletters featuring exclusive kids club content from the Kraken and Delta Dental’s Tooth Fairy

Sea Patrol membership badge and lanyard which can be utilized in-person at any Kraken Team Store Location for 10% off youth merchandise

Priority access to select Kraken events with specialty offers

Sweepstakes and contests

The kids club is a joint effort to increase young fan engagement, while also educating Sea Patrol members about health, wellness, and growing big and strong.

The Seattle Kraken and Delta Dental of Washington encourage all fans to lead a healthy lifestyle, through regular movement and personal care. While the professional athletes on the ice keep their wellbeing high on the priority list, the fans can do the same. From the Learn to Skate programming at Kraken Community Iceplex, to the newest launch of Sea Patrol, these two organizations are committed to educating and providing young fans the opportunity to practice these habits early in their life to better serve them, long term.

Sea Patrol members will also get access to the Tooth Fairy Experience from Delta Dental of Washington, which features letters and phone messages for children who have recently lost a tooth, lost their first tooth or visited the dentist. The letters are mailed directly to your child, while parents can call the Tooth Fairy Hotline for pre-recorded messages with the same themes as the letters.

Sea Patrol members and their parents will have access to coloring sheets, e-editions of our three storybooks and general information for how to care for your smile.

More information and registration for Sea Patrol can be found at https://www.nhl.com/kraken/fans/sea-patrol.

About the Seattle Kraken

Launched in 2021, the Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League's 32nd franchise and compete in the league's Pacific Division. The 2024-25 season will be the Kraken's fourth at Climate Pledge Arena. Visit www.nhl.com/kraken for the latest news and information including press releases, multimedia and content.

About Delta Dental of Washington

Founded 70 years ago by Seattle area dentists who set out to revolutionize oral health care, an innovative program was developed to provide longshoremen’s children access to dental care – and the concept of dental benefits was born. Today Delta Dental of Washington, a not-for-profit, is the state’s leading dental benefits provider covering nearly 4 million people statewide and beyond.

Through corporate philanthropy, oral health advocacy, and funding the Arcora Foundation, Delta Dental of Washington plays a vital role in making dental care more equitable and accessible, increasing dental health education with an emphasis on youth, and expanding diversity at all levels within the dental profession. These collective efforts aim to improve oral health care in Washington so all people can enjoy good oral and overall health with no one left behind. Delta Dental of Washington is part of the Delta Dental Plans Association, consisting of 39 independent affiliated member companies. For more information, visit: www.deltadentalwa.com.