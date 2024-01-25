Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs. Chicago

A look at the game “by the numbers.”
- The Kraken survived surges by Chicago in the first and third periods on their way to a 6-2 win. Overall on the game, while the home team controlled play in the middle period, the Blackhawks created more offense (48.7% of shot volume and 43.5% of shot quality).
- The Kraken did spend more time in the offensive zone (24:03) than their opponent (23:36) and had more puck possession by a margin of over two minutes.
- A big reason for Seattle’s success was the play of Joey Daccord. He earned his nineteenth quality start and turned away almost a goal and a half more than he should have.
- Jordan Eberle set up the first Kraken score of the game with a pass from behind the net to Jared McCann. It was the 29th time in Seattle’s three-year tenure that Eberle has had an assist on a McCann goal.
- Tomas Tatar scored twice and led all skaters in possession time in the offensive zone. He tied for the Kraken lead in shots from the slot, zone entries (8), and zone exits (10).
- Tatar’s line with McCann and Eberle was once again most effective at tilting the ice the Kraken’s way with 62.5-percent of all shot volume in 10:36 of ice time.
- The leaders in game score overall were Tatar, Eberle, Brian Dumoulin, Brandon Tanev, and McCann.
- Vince Dunn was credited with a secondary assist on the goal by Jaden Schwartz and is now one of eight defensemen with 100-plus points since the start of 2022-23. In that same timespan: Dunn is 4th among all D-men in even strength pts (71) (via #NHLStats).