Postgame Instant Analysis: Seattle vs. Boston

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

The first of Oliver Bjorkstrand’s two goals was his fiftieth as a member of the Seattle Kraken (he is the fourth skater to hit that mark).

Bjorkstrand’s goal is also tied for the fourth fastest from the start of a game in Kraken history.

The same goal was Bjorkstrand’s 16th power-play goal for Seattle since joining the team in 2022-23, the second most over that span behind Jared McCann (18).

Jaden Schwartz’s goal which followed shortly after was also his fiftieth as a member of the Seattle Kraken (the fifth skater to do so).

Bjorkstrand’s line continues to rock and roll. They led the way with 53.3-percent of all shot volume and 52.3-percent of all shot quality.

Chandler Stephenson (3-18—21 in 30 GP) tallied a point in his 30th game for Seattle and matched Eeli Tolvanen (21) for the fifth most by a Kraken player though that game count. The only players with more are Andre Burakovsky (28), Matty Beniers (24), Jarden McCann (23) and Jordan Eberle (22).

Shane Wright factored on his fourth game-winning goal in 2024-25. The only Kraken player to factor on more this season is Brandon Montour (5).

Per Evolving-Hockey.com, Philipp Grubauer saved 2.49 more goals than he should have based on the shot quality he faced. Of the 85 shot attempts sent his way, only one got through and that was on a penalty shot.

10 different Kraken players earned at least a point in the game.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):