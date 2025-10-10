Post-Game Instant Analysis: Anaheim vs Seattle

A look at the game “by the numbers.”

On the game as a whole, in 5-on-5 play, the Kraken did not win the shot volume (40.5%) or shot quality (46.1%) battles. But they did slowly build to get stronger period by period ending the game with a final 20 minutes in which they had a plus-5 shot attempt advantage and a whopping 71.4-percent of all shot quality.

A familiar line – Matty Beniers centering Jared McCann and Jordan Eberle – tilted the ice the most of any Seattle forward combo creating 55.6-percent of all shots and 61.7-percent of all shot quality in the 12:45 of ice time.

According to moneypuck.com, Adam Larsson and Vince Dunn were the most effective defensive pair when it came to gaining an offensive edge with 56.3-percent of all shot quality belonging to the Kraken in their 14:23 of ice time.

Joey Daccord faced 87 shot attempts, including 33 in the first period, and turned away all but one preventing 2.17 more goals than he should have based on the shot quality he faced. He earned his first quality start of the season.

Seattle took just one penalty in the game and didn’t allow a single high danger attempt in the successful penalty kill.

Vince Dunn became the third defenseman in NHL history to score his team’s opening goal of a season in consecutive campaigns, joining Sergei Zubov (2000-01 – 2001-02 w/ DAL) and Sylvio Mantha (1929-30 – 1930-31 w/ MTL).

Mason Marchment is the eleventh player in franchise history to score in their Kraken debut.

With the third goal of the game, Jared McCann has now scored in four of five Kraken season openers (2024-25 being the exception).

Beniers played the 250th game of his NHL career.

Joey Daccord netted his 50th NHL win.

Here’s a look at our data-driven Instant Analysis from Sportlogiq (Click HERE for how to read this graphic):