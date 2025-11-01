Kraken (5-2-3) vs Rangers (5-5-2) | 7:00 p.m.

One: Opportunistic Offense Leads to Depth Scoring

The talk throughout Kraken training camp and the early season has focused on coach Lane Lambert’s emphasis on playing responsible defense in all zones, regardless of position. His overall approach is solid defense, especially when exiting the defensive zone with control of the puck, which creates opportunistic scoring chances. So far, so true: Seattle has a franchise-record 13 standings points after the first 10 games of the season.

Perhaps overlooked is the depth of Kraken scoring. Veteran forward Jaden Schwartz has averaged nearly a point per game with four goals and five assists for nine points in 10 matchups. Fellow Kraken original Jordan Eberle is right there with his good pal, notching three goals and four assists to date. And that does not count several goals scored in this young season with either Schwartz or Eberle fighting net-front for position to screen opposing goaltenders.

Schwartz is one of three Kraken with five assists. Matty Beniers has five (specializing in setting up his captain and linemate Eberle), and D-man Brandon Montour has a full handful in just six games. With his two goals in Tuesday’s dramatic comeback, Montour is averaging a bit more than a point per game, including four points in the last two games since returning from a week away from the team following the loss of his brother, Cameron, to ALS.

Beniers has a goal and five assists for six points total, the same as Shane Wright (3G, 3A) and Vince Dunn (2G, 4A). That’s representatives from the top three lines and top two D-pairs. It should be noted that 19-year-old Berkly Catton has three assists in five appearances and is due to score himself soon. The same could be projected for Eeli Tolvanen, who is still looking for his first goal of the season. Defense is indeed leading to opportunities, and the depth scoring the Kraken need to maintain a playoff-contender pace.

Two: Kakko, Evans Both Back at Practice

Albeit wearing a no-contact red jersey, young defenseman Ryker Evans was on the ice for Friday’s workout. Lambert liked what he saw.

“He looks good,” said Lambert. “His skating looks good. I think he's done a good job of working and getting himself back into a position. Our training staff has done a great job, along with the medical team and strength and conditioning coaches. We’ll see where he progresses from here.”

Kaapo Kakko has participated in three full practices this week and was getting plenty of reps Friday on a line with the aforementioned Wright and winger Mason Marchment, plus time on the penalty kill unit quarterbacked by Brandon Montour.

“He looks pretty good in practice,” said Lambert about Kakko on Friday. “He's still on IR, but he definitely did get more reps. We're working towards a return for him.”

After Wednesday’s practice, Lambert expanded on what Kakko can bring when he does make his season debut: “He's a big body. He holds onto the puck. He can help in that area of owning pucks ... We need to create a little bit more offensively. I'm looking forward to getting him back in the lineup, whenever that may be.”

Three: Know the Foe: NYR Gets Right on the Road

The visiting Rangers and new coach Mike Sullivan started the season on the wrong end of three straight shutouts at home, becoming the first team in the NHL’s 108-year history to do so. Not the record you want to set. But NYR has rebounded, posting the league's most road wins with a 5-1-1 mark away from Madison Square Garden. The Rangers won in overtime at Edmonton on Thursday, coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the third period.

Kraken fans will doubt show appreciation for Kraken original D-man Will Borgen, who returns to Climate Pledge Arena for the first time since he was dealt to NYR for Kakko in return. Another original D-man, Carson Soucy, is now on the Rangers' blue line, while Kraken free agent signee Ryan Lindgren faces his former long-time defensive partner, Adam Fox, for the first time. Fox has three goals and six assists in 12 games (top five among NHL D-men) while forward Taylor Raddysh is the team’s surprise leader in goals with five.

Projected Lines/Pairings (not official):

Catton-Beniers-Eberle

Schwartz-Stephenson-Tolvanen

Marchment-Wright-Nyman

Kartye-Meyers-Winterton

Dunn-Larsson

Lindgren-Montour

Mahura-Oleksiak

Daccord

Check back on the Kraken App and website for any updates on Kaapo Kakko, who is day-to-day