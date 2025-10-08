New Faces, Bigger Kraken Expectations  

The Kraken’s addition of three homegrown talents to their opening night roster is only part of an influx of faces that include several veterans expected to help implement the detailed structure and systems of new head coach Lane Lambert

By Geoff Baker /
@geoffbakernhl nhl.com/kraken

Kraken captain Jordan Eberle made a quick reference to “structure” when asked whether he liked what he saw from the team throughout training camp.

That word has multiple meanings when attached to a Kraken squad that launches its fifth season Thursday night at home against the Anaheim Ducks. Not only is the team focused on a more disciplined defensive structure that can generate increased offense as well, but the composition of its roster – with new faces both young and veteran – is also structurally designed for a tougher presence at both ends of the ice.

“There were moments where we had some really good structure,” Eberle said about on-ice systems deployed in six preseason games. “There were moments where we had a lot of good (video) footage we could use. And there was also a lot of it we could learn from.”

Bottom line: For the Kraken to show marked improvement over a disappointing 76-point, 35-41-6 campaign last season, they’ll need the structurally enhanced roster to execute the disciplined on-ice structure and attention to detail demanded by new head coach Lane Lambert.

That roster will include, for the first time in franchise history, the addition of three Kraken-drafted, homegrown talents that have never opened a season before. Ryan Winterton, Jani Nyman, and Berkly Catton are all forwards with differing skillsets, but – at least with Winterton and Nyman – there’s a toughness element to their game that, combined with offensive ability, is expected to upgrade the team.

“I think I’m ready this time,” Winterton said of making the opening night roster after limited Kraken stints the past two years. “When you get called up the first couple of times, even in-season, it’s a little different. You’re kind of trying to get the feel of everything. But I’ve been skating with the guys through all of camp, so it feels a little bit easier this time.”

There were times in prior Winterton call-ups that he failed even to register a shot. Not so in preseason, where his two goals in the final game against Edmonton represented a mere fraction of the plethora of offensive chances he helped create in prior matchups.

And that consistent offensive ability, in addition to some gritty forechecking and penalty killing, is what landed Winterton on the roster. Winterton hinted at that when describing how general manager Jason Botterill told him in his office he’d made the team.

“He kind of said, ‘For the foreseeable future you’ll be here, but don’t take it for granted – work hard,’” Winterton said. “And that’s what I’m going to do.”

Same with Nyman, who scored four goals in his first three preseason games after a dazzling AHL rookie campaign last season in which he kept finding the back of the net the way he had in previous European pro stints.

The Kraken need Nyman and his 6-foot-2, 212-pound frame to keep forechecking and getting to the net front the way he did early on in preseason. Especially with Kaapo Kakko out for up to six weeks with a broken hand.

Kraken defender Ryker Evans is also expected to miss up to six weeks, so having defenseman Brandon Montour, winger Jared McCann, and center Chandler Stephenson back on the ice practicing this week was huge. All three missed the entire preseason with injuries and are returning just as the Kraken embark on a schedule of facing eight playoff teams from last spring, their first 10 games.

After playing Anaheim, then Vegas, and the new addition Mitch Marner on Saturday, the Kraken head off on a six-city road trip to Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Philadelphia, Washington, and Winnipeg before returning home to play Edmonton and then Montreal for a second time.

Getting through that gauntlet will require contributions from not only the young faces added but a summer influx of veterans with playoff and championship pedigrees. The Kraken are bullish on additions of forwards Mason Marchment and Freddy Gaudreau, as well as defenseman Ryan Lindgren.

Marchment and Gaudreau came via trades from Dallas and Minnesota, respectively, while longtime New York Rangers stalwart Lindgren was acquired through free agency, largely because they play a physical game. In Marchment and Gaudreau’s case, that’s mainly at the opposing net front after they combined to score 40 goals last season.

Lindgren’s physical job – and Gaudreau’s to a lesser extent – focuses on keeping opponents away from the Kraken net.

And combining those physical attributes with increased offensive potential will play into new coach Lambert’s philosophies on getting things done this season. Lambert is a no-nonsense stickler for structure and wants offense to originate and flow out of the team’s defensive zone. It’s a quick transitional approach that could do plenty to eliminate the team’s minus-18 goal differential from last season.

“It takes some time to get used to the structure,” veteran Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak said. “But I think we’ve practiced it and been very purposeful and efficient. We’re making good progress. We just needed to make the most of it now because during the season, there isn’t as much time to practice it.”

The Kraken will carry three goalies after adding veteran Matt Murray in free agency. They hope Murray and Philipp Grubauer compete throughout the season for starts not made by incumbent No. 1 goalie Joey Daccord in hopes of cutting back on the total goals scored by opponents.

Doing that would be a major step for a Kraken team also looking for offensive boosts from young centermen Matty Beniers and Shane Wright. The Kraken, as many have noted, did not add any “elite” scoring forwards this past summer.

But if they boost offense incrementally -- through a deeper, tougher, and more balanced approach to their forward lines–– in tandem with lowering goals against, the resulting differential and win total could be significantly reversed.

“We’re getting better,” Lambert said. “We’re getting a little bit better every day. There will be a little step back and then two steps forward at times. But certainly, we’re getting closer.”

Lambert added he expects his systems to become automatic for players through enough repetition. And that means the entire roster, regardless of what anyone’s birth certificate says about age or youth, will be expected to handle their business.

Kraken forward Eeli Tolvanen, a 26-year-old someplace between veteran and youth status, said he’s eager to see the team’s roster composition play out. And with Tolvanen’s good buddy Kakko out until November, he feels the young forwards will have an immediate chance to prove their worth.

“We have young guys stepping in, and it’s good, they get an opportunity,” said Tolvanen, the team’s second-highest goal scorer with 23 last season after the 26 by Jaden Schwartz. “It would be cool to see if, when stepping up, they can take a big step. I feel like injuries happen, but then you’ve got to step up. And that’s what our young guys have done.”

Likewise, he added, the veterans added over the summer have contributed to “a high pace” at every practice he hasn’t seen before.

“I think it’s just what we need,” Tolvanen said. “Somebody that can keep guys uncomfortable.”

Tolvanen agreed that even tiny intangibles upgraded on any team can make a difference between NHL wins and losses.

“Every day matters,” he said. “If you take a day off, some other (opponent) is going to work hard. With this guy (Lambert), I feel like every day we show up ready to work. And that’s going to transfer into the games.”

Eberle also feels Lambert’s “attention to detail” can pay off if the entire roster embraces it and their role. The Kraken similarly embraced such roles during their 100-point playoff season three years ago, in which they took a similar depth and offense-by-committee approach.

“I mean, I look at the makeup of our team and obviously we have three capable goalies…I look at our (defensive) corps and in my opinion they’re the best of the best,” Eberle said. “I just think the depth and the amount of guys we have make our D-corps exceptional.

“And up front, obviously Matty (Beniers) and (Shane) Wright are kind of cornerstones of our young guys and looking to have a big year. And then Chandler (Stephenson) up the middle as well is unreal. And then you add (Freddy) Gaudreau.

“We may not have that 100-point guy that’s going to be a game-breaker, but…winning by committee is always a fun way. Each guy’s got to grab that role and feel good about the importance of it.”

