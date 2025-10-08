New Faces, Bigger Kraken Expectations  

Kraken captain Jordan Eberle made a quick reference to “structure” when asked whether he liked what he saw from the team throughout training camp.

That word has multiple meanings when attached to a Kraken squad that launches its fifth season Thursday night at home against the Anaheim Ducks. Not only is the team focused on a more disciplined defensive structure that can generate increased offense as well, but the composition of its roster – with new faces both young and veteran – is also structurally designed for a tougher presence at both ends of the ice.

“There were moments where we had some really good structure,” Eberle said about on-ice systems deployed in six preseason games. “There were moments where we had a lot of good (video) footage we could use. And there was also a lot of it we could learn from.”

Bottom line: For the Kraken to show marked improvement over a disappointing 76-point, 35-41-6 campaign last season, they’ll need the structurally enhanced roster to execute the disciplined on-ice structure and attention to detail demanded by new head coach Lane Lambert.

That roster will include, for the first time in franchise history, the addition of three Kraken-drafted, homegrown talents that have never opened a season before. Ryan Winterton, Jani Nyman, and Berkly Catton are all forwards with differing skillsets, but – at least with Winterton and Nyman – there’s a toughness element to their game that, combined with offensive ability, is expected to upgrade the team.

“I think I’m ready this time,” Winterton said of making the opening night roster after limited Kraken stints the past two years. “When you get called up the first couple of times, even in-season, it’s a little different. You’re kind of trying to get the feel of everything. But I’ve been skating with the guys through all of camp, so it feels a little bit easier this time.”

There were times in prior Winterton call-ups that he failed even to register a shot. Not so in preseason, where his two goals in the final game against Edmonton represented a mere fraction of the plethora of offensive chances he helped create in prior matchups.

And that consistent offensive ability, in addition to some gritty forechecking and penalty killing, is what landed Winterton on the roster. Winterton hinted at that when describing how general manager Jason Botterill told him in his office he’d made the team.

“He kind of said, ‘For the foreseeable future you’ll be here, but don’t take it for granted – work hard,’” Winterton said. “And that’s what I’m going to do.”

Same with Nyman, who scored four goals in his first three preseason games after a dazzling AHL rookie campaign last season in which he kept finding the back of the net the way he had in previous European pro stints.

The Kraken need Nyman and his 6-foot-2, 212-pound frame to keep forechecking and getting to the net front the way he did early on in preseason. Especially with Kaapo Kakko out for up to six weeks with a broken hand.