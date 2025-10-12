OT Thriller: Kraken “W” in Last Four Seconds

During the first period, the twin boards showed the Mariners' dramatic 15th inning win to thundering cheers. But it was even louder when McCann scored the OT winner. It’s the first time in five seasons the Kraken opened the year with two wins.

The Kraken revved up early here Saturday night, keeping pace and then some with a formidable Vegas team. Goalie Joey Daccord did his part with 23 saves in regulation, proving a major reason for the Kraken earning the standings point awarded for getting to overtime. The game ended 1-1 after 60 minutes, before Vegas pulled out the extra standings point.

The overtime period mirrored the 60 minutes of regulation with teams trading tantalizing scoring chances and both goaltenders making big stops, along with a number of shot blocks during the 3-on-3 drama.

Montour Mixes It Up

Montour put a big hit on VGK defenseman Zach Whitehead in the neutral zone, knocking over the 6-foot-2, 210-pound defenseman who was batting down the high puck. Montour was quickly challenged to a scrap by Vegas D-man Ben Hutton. Montour was happy to answer with some landed punches and wrestled Hutton to the ice. The home crowd, which roared during a first-period break in play when the Mariners’ 15th inning winning hit was on the twin boards, went high-decibel again for Montour. His SEA teammates were banging sticks on the boards and/or ice to a man.

“That picked up the intensity in the building,” said Kraken Hockey Network analyst JT Brown. “The [Kraken] are fired up right there in front of their bench. You’re not going to get 10 fights a year [from Montour], but his not afraid to drop his gloves.”

Third Time Not the Charm

The Kraken kept a clean score sheet on the visitors’ first two power plays, but when forward Ryan Winterton went to the box for tripping. Jack Eichel hit a post early on that man-advantage segment. But the Kraken good fortune dipped seconds later, 24-year-old Russian-born Pavel Dorofeyev took a feed from veteran forward Mark Stone, firing a shot upper right corner to beat Joey Daccord. Dorofeyev, who notched a hat trick in the Vegas season opener, now has goals on the year, four on the power play.

Pace Makers in the First 20 Minutes

The Kraken controlled the pace and scoring chances early here Saturday in front of a capacity crowd first revved by a new pre-game presentation that decidedly leans into modern nautical maneuvers and music that feels like Seattle on every note. The team was tuned from puck drop, generating four shots on goal in the first 10 minutes of the opening period, along with a couple of near-misses on a just-wide slap shot by Brandon Montour and a captain Jordan Eberle close-in wrist shot hitting the goal iron.

That one shot by Vegas was a Grade-A chance by first-liner Ivan Barbashev, who has the good fortune of playing left wing alongside star center Jack Eichel and star right wing Mitch Marner. Kraken starting goalie Joey Daccord stopped Barbashev to keep it scoreless and made a couple more high-quality saves mid-frame. Daccord made a point-blank save on Colton Sissons late in the period to continue his hot start of one goal scored on him in the first four periods of the regular season, which extended to five after hanging another zero on Vegas in the middle period.

The shots on goal finished at 9-7 in favor of Seattle at first intermission, boosted by a late flurry of home-squad scoring chances during extended offensive zone possession in the final two minutes of the period. The best chance didn’t register in the SOG column with a skilled Jared McCann pass that landed on Matty Beniers’ stick blade, but the young center's redirect was just wide.